Southwest monsoon, trough of LPA east of Cagayan bringing rain

The low pressure area is 635 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, or 780 kilometers north northeast of Catarman, Northern Samar, on Sunday afternoon, July 28

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or habagat and the trough or extension of the low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility are causing rain in parts of the country, the weather bureau said on Sunday afternoon, July 28.

The southwest monsoon is bringing scattered rain and thunderstorms to the western portion of Luzon, particularly Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern part of Palawan.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that flash floods and landslides are possible, especially during periods of moderate to heavy rain.

Meanwhile, the LPA was last spotted 635 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, or 780 kilometers north northeast of Catarman, Northern Samar.

It continues to have just a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, at least in the next 24 to 48 hours, according to PAGASA Weather Specialist Ana Clauren-Jorda.

But the trough of the LPA is causing scattered rain and thunderstorms in Bicol, Aurora, Quezon, Northern Samar, Samar, and Eastern Samar. These areas should also watch out for possible flash floods and landslides in the next 24 hours.

The rest of the country, not affected by either the southwest monsoon or the LPA, only have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Parts of Luzon are still recovering from the massive floods triggered by the southwest monsoon, which was enhanced by Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) in the past week. – Rappler.com