Carina likely to become a typhoon; enhanced southwest monsoon triggers rain

CARINA. Satellite image of Severe Tropical Storm Carina (Gaemi) as of July 22, 2024, 11 am.

MANILA, Philippines – Severe Tropical Storm Carina (Gaemi) continued to strengthen on Monday morning, July 22, while enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Carina’s maximum sustained winds increased from 100 kilometers per hour to 110 km/h, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in a briefing past 11 am on Monday.

The severe tropical storm’s gustiness is now up to 135 km/h from the previous 125 km/h.

PAGASA sees Carina becoming a typhoon on Monday. A typhoon, based on the weather bureau’s classification, has maximum sustained winds of 118 to 184 km/h.

Rapid intensification remains likely for Carina, added PAGASA.

As of 10 am on Monday, Carina was located 340 kilometers east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora, moving northwest at 15 km/h.

The severe tropical storm will not make landfall in the Philippines, but it is affecting parts of Cagayan Valley.

Here are the areas under Signal No. 1 as of 11 am on Monday, which means they will have strong winds from Carina:

eastern part of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Lal-lo, Gonzaga), including the eastern part of Babuyan Islands (Camiguin Island, Babuyan Island)

northeastern part of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Maconacon)

The outer rainbands of the severe tropical storm are also causing rain in these areas:

Monday noon, July 22, to Tuesday noon, July 23

Heavy to intense rain (100-200 millimeters): extreme northeastern part of mainland Cagayan

Moderate to heavy rain (50-100 mm): Babuyan Islands, eastern part of mainland Cagayan, eastern part of Isabela

Tuesday noon, July 23, to Wednesday noon, July 24

Heavy to intense rain (100-200 mm): Batanes

Moderate to heavy rain (50-100 mm): Babuyan Islands, northeastern part of mainland Cagayan

Wednesday noon, July 24, to Thursday noon, July 25

Moderate to heavy rain (50-100 mm): Batanes

Floods and landslides are possible.

Meanwhile, the enhanced southwest monsoon is bringing rain to several other areas in Luzon and parts of Western Visayas. Below is PAGASA’s updated rainfall forecast.

Monday, July 22

Heavy to intense rain (100-200 mm): Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro

Moderate to occasionally heavy rain (50-100 mm): Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Apayao, Abra, Benguet, rest of Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, northern part of Palawan including Cuyo and Calamian Islands, Aklan, Antique

Tuesday, July 23

Heavy to intense rain (100-200 mm): Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro

Moderate to heavy rain (50-100 mm): Metro Manila, rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, northern part of Palawan including Cuyo and Calamian Islands, Aklan, Antique

Wednesday, July 24

Heavy to intense rain (100-200 mm): Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro

Moderate to heavy rain (50-100 mm): Metro Manila, Apayao, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, Calamian Islands

Areas affected by the enhanced southwest monsoon should watch out for floods and landslides.

Strong to gale-force gusts from the enhanced southwest monsoon will also be felt in these regions and provinces:

Monday, July 22

Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Northern Samar, northern part of Samar

Tuesday, July 23

Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Visayas

Wednesday, July 24

Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Apayao, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Isabela, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Visayas

For coastal waters, Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon will cause moderate to rough seas in the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon (waves 2 to 3.5 meters high), as well as the western seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Western Visayas (waves 1.5 to 3 meters high) on Monday. PAGASA advised small boats not to venture out to sea.

The weather bureau added that moderate seas are expected in the eastern seaboards of the Visayas and Mindanao (waves 1.5 to 2 meters high) on Monday. Small boats must take precautionary measures or avoid sailing, if possible.

Carina is seen to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday night, July 24, or early Thursday morning, July 25.

PAGASA said Carina may pass near or over the southern islands of Japan’s Ryukyu archipelago before leaving PAR, then pass close to the northern part of Taiwan after its exit from PAR.

“From Thursday onwards, Carina will move over the East China Sea towards southeastern China,” added the weather bureau.

Carina is the Philippines’ third tropical cyclone for 2024 and the second for July. PAGASA previously estimated there may be two or three tropical cyclones during the month. – Rappler.com