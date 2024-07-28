As classes open, southwest monsoon affects western part of Luzon

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here are the areas seeing rain from the southwest monsoon on Monday, July 29

MANILA, Philippines – The western portion of Luzon will have scattered rain and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon or habagat on Monday, July 29, when nearly all of the 45,000 public schools in the Philippines will begin their classes for academic year 2024-2025.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected in the Ilocos Region, Benguet, Abra, Zambales, and Bataan. The rain will be moderate to heavy at times.

Flash floods and landslides are possible, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned in a briefing early Monday.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Central Luzon will have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, still due to the southwest monsoon. Thunderstorms can be severe.

At least 979 public schools will be unable to start classes on Monday — almost half of them in Central Luzon — after the southwest monsoon triggered floods and landslides in the past week. The southwest monsoon was enhanced by Typhoon Carina (Gaemi).

Some local government units suspended classes for Monday as well, citing rain from the southwest monsoon or continuing recovery efforts.

The rest of the country could also have isolated rain caused by localized thunderstorms on Monday.

PAGASA also continues to monitor the low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The LPA was located 220 kilometers northeast of Aparri, Cagayan, as of 3 am on Monday.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Obet Badrina said the LPA is currently in an environment that is not conducive for tropical cyclone development.

The weather bureau’s early Monday forecast shows the trough or extension of the LPA is no longer bringing scattered rain and thunderstorms to the eastern portion of the country. – Rappler.com