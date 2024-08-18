LPA northeast of Batanes now Tropical Depression Dindo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tropical Depression Dindo develops near the northern boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday, August 18

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) located northeast of the province of Batanes developed into a tropical depression at 8 pm on Sunday, August 18.

It was given the local name Dindo, as the Philippines’ fourth tropical cyclone for 2024.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said late Sunday evening that Tropical Depression Dindo was spotted 560 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

It is also east of Taiwan, which is within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

So far, Dindo has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

The tropical depression is moving west at 20 km/h, and may already exit PAR within 12 hours, or by Monday morning, August 19. It is projected to pass near Japan’s Ryukyu Islands also on Monday.

Since Dindo is far from Philippine landmass and is set to leave PAR soon, it is not bringing rain and there are no tropical cyclone wind signals raised in any part of the country.

But Dindo and the southwest monsoon or habagat will cause moderate seas — with waves 1 to 2 meters high — in extreme Northern Luzon. PAGASA advised small vessels to take precautionary measures.

The weather bureau also said Dindo might have “limited intensification” within the next two days, but it could strengthen into a tropical storm by Monday.

Dindo is the country’s first tropical cyclone for August. PAGASA earlier estimated there may be two or three tropical cyclones during the month.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is only affecting extreme Northern Luzon. The rest of the country will have generally fair weather on Monday, with just isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. – Rappler.com