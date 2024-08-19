Tropical Storm Dindo leaves PAR

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DINDO. Satellite image of Tropical Storm Dindo (Jongdari) as of August 19, 2024, 11 am.

Tropical Storm Dindo (Jongdari) is expected to move over the East China Sea and the Yellow Sea, toward the Korean Peninsula, after its brief stay inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Dindo (Jongdari) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday morning, August 19, just hours after it developed on Sunday evening, August 18.

As of 10 am on Monday, Dindo was already 670 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, slowly moving northeast outside PAR.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Dindo is expected to move over the East China Sea and the Yellow Sea in the next three days, toward the Korean Peninsula.

The tropical storm maintained its strength as it left PAR, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

Since Dindo formed far from Philippine landmass and immediately exited PAR, it did not bring rain to the country. Tropical cyclone wind signals were not raised as well.

But Dindo and the southwest monsoon or habagat are still causing moderate seas — with waves 1 to 2 meters high — in extreme Northern Luzon. PAGASA advised small vessels to take precautionary measures.

Dindo was the Philippines’ fourth tropical cyclone for 2024 and the first for August. PAGASA earlier estimated there may be two or three tropical cyclones during the month.

On Monday, the southwest monsoon is affecting only extreme Northern Luzon, particularly Batanes and Babuyan Islands, which have scattered rain and thunderstorms.

Other areas are seeing generally fair weather, with just isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. – Rappler.com