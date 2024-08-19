Weather
Weather
Philippine tropical cyclones

Tropical Storm Dindo leaves PAR

Acor Arceo

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tropical Storm Dindo leaves PAR

DINDO. Satellite image of Tropical Storm Dindo (Jongdari) as of August 19, 2024, 11 am.

NOAA

Tropical Storm Dindo (Jongdari) is expected to move over the East China Sea and the Yellow Sea, toward the Korean Peninsula, after its brief stay inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Dindo (Jongdari) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday morning, August 19, just hours after it developed on Sunday evening, August 18.

As of 10 am on Monday, Dindo was already 670 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, slowly moving northeast outside PAR.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Dindo is expected to move over the East China Sea and the Yellow Sea in the next three days, toward the Korean Peninsula.

The tropical storm maintained its strength as it left PAR, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

Since Dindo formed far from Philippine landmass and immediately exited PAR, it did not bring rain to the country. Tropical cyclone wind signals were not raised as well.

But Dindo and the southwest monsoon or habagat are still causing moderate seas — with waves 1 to 2 meters high — in extreme Northern Luzon. PAGASA advised small vessels to take precautionary measures.

Dindo was the Philippines’ fourth tropical cyclone for 2024 and the first for August. PAGASA earlier estimated there may be two or three tropical cyclones during the month.

On Monday, the southwest monsoon is affecting only extreme Northern Luzon, particularly Batanes and Babuyan Islands, which have scattered rain and thunderstorms.

Other areas are seeing generally fair weather, with just isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!
Clothing, Apparel, Person

author

Acor Arceo

Acor Arceo is the head of copy and editorial standards at Rappler. Trained in both online and TV newsrooms, Acor ensures consistency in editorial standards across all sections and also supervises Rappler’s coverage of disasters.
More from Acor Arceo

PAGASA

PAGASA forecasts