Typhoon Carina and southwest monsoon: Weather updates, effects, and relief efforts

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, have been seriously flooded due to Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.
What is the situation of affected communities, and how can we help?
Bookmark and refresh this page to get the latest weather updates, as well as information on relief efforts and the damage wrought by Carina and the southwest monsoon.
LATEST UPDATES
Stronger Typhoon Carina heads for Taiwan, still enhancing southwest monsoon
Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) intensified as it headed for Taiwan before dawn on Wednesday, July 24, with its maximum sustained winds increasing from 150 kilometers per hour to 155 km/h.
The typhoon’s gustiness is now up to 190 km/h from the previous 185 km/h, added the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in its 5 am bulletin on Wednesday.