Signal No. 2 up as Typhoon Carina slightly intensifies

CARINA. Satellite image of Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) as of July 23, 2024, 11 am.

Five out of Batanes' six municipalities are placed under Signal No. 2 on Tuesday morning, July 23, with Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) now having maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h

MANILA, Philippines – Signal No. 2 was raised due to Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) for the first time on Tuesday morning, July 23, as the tropical cyclone slightly intensified over the Philippine Sea.

Carina’s maximum sustained winds increased from 130 kilometers per hour to 140 km/h, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in its 11 am bulletin on Tuesday.

The typhoon’s gustiness is now up to 170 km/h from the previous 160 km/h.

PAGASA reiterated that Carina has yet to reach its peak intensity, and rapid intensification remains likely.

As of 10 am on Tuesday, the typhoon was located 320 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, or 405 kilometers east northeast of Aparri, Cagayan.

It is now moving north or upward at 15 km/h, after earlier moving north northwest at only 10 km/h.

Carina is not expected to make landfall in the Philippines, but it is affecting parts of Luzon.

Below are the areas under tropical cyclone wind signals as of 11 am on Tuesday.

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

Batanes (Itbayat, Basco, Mahatao, Uyugan, Ivana)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

rest of Batanes (Sabtang)

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

eastern part of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Maconacon, Dinapigue, Tumauini, Ilagan City, San Mariano, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria)

northern part of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Pudtol, Flora, Santa Marcela)

northern part of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Bangui, Adams, Dumalneg, Burgos, Vintar)

northern part of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)

Polillo Islands

Calaguas Islands

northern part of Catanduanes (Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Gigmoto, Caramoran)

Rain from Carina will also continue in several provinces in Northern Luzon, with floods and landslides possible.

Tuesday noon, July 23, to Wednesday noon, July 24

Heavy to intense rain (100-200 millimeters): Batanes, Babuyan Islands, northern and eastern parts of mainland Cagayan, Ilocos Sur

Moderate to heavy rain (50-100 mm): Ilocos Norte, La Union, Abra, Benguet, Apayao, eastern part of Isabela, rest of Cagayan

Wednesday noon, July 24, to Thursday noon, July 25

Heavy to intense rain (100-200 mm): Batanes

Moderate to heavy rain (50-100 mm): Babuyan Islands

Thursday noon, July 25, to Friday noon, July 26

Moderate to heavy rain (50-100 mm): Batanes

Carina also continues to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat.

In a separate advisory at 11 am on Tuesday, PAGASA updated its rainfall forecast for the enhanced southwest monsoon, covering these areas:

Tuesday, July 23

Heavy to intense rain (100-200 mm): Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro

Moderate to heavy rain (50-100 mm): rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Vizcaya, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Laguna, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, northern part of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands, Aklan, Antique

Wednesday, July 24

Heavy to intense rain (100-200 mm): Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro

Moderate to heavy rain (50-100 mm): Metro Manila, rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Calamian Islands

Thursday, July 25

Moderate to heavy rain (50-100 mm): Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Apayao, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro

Strong to gale-force gusts from the enhanced southwest monsoon will also be felt in these regions and provinces:

Tuesday, July 23

Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region

Wednesday, July 24

Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao

Thursday, July 25

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, IIocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Negros Occidental, Northern Samar

Meanwhile, the gale warning issued at 5 am on Tuesday remains in effect for the coastal waters of Batanes and Babuyan Islands. Travel is risky for small boats due to rough to very rough seas (waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high).

Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon will also cause rough seas on Tuesday in the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon outside the areas covered by the gale warning and in the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon (waves 2.5 to 4 meters high).

PAGASA added that moderate to rough seas are expected in the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon (waves 2 to 3 meters high), western seaboards of Luzon (waves 2 to 3.5 meters high), southern seaboards of Southern Luzon (waves 2 to 3.5 meters high), western and eastern seaboards of the Visayas (waves 2 to 3.5 meters high), and eastern seaboard of Mindanao (waves 1.5 to 2.5 meters high).

The weather bureau advised small boats not to venture out to sea.

PAGASA sees Carina making landfall in the northern part of Taiwan — which is within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) — between Wednesday evening, July 24, and Thursday morning, July 25.

Then just hours later, it may exit PAR, cross the Taiwan Strait, and again make landfall in southeastern China on Thursday afternoon or evening.

“Its landfall over northern Taiwan will trigger a weakening trend for the rest of the forecast period,” the weather bureau said.

Carina is the Philippines’ third tropical cyclone for 2024 and the second for July. PAGASA previously estimated there may be two or three tropical cyclones during the month. – Rappler.com