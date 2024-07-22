Typhoon Carina, enhanced southwest monsoon bring moderate to intense rain

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CARINA. Satellite image of Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) as of July 23, 2024, 5 am.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) maintained its strength in the early hours of Tuesday, July 23, and continued to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Carina was last spotted 380 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, at 4 am on Tuesday. It slowed down, moving north northwest at only 10 kilometers per hour from the previous 15 km/h.

The typhoon still has maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h and gustiness of up to 160 km/h. But the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Carina has yet to reach its peak intensity, and rapid intensification remains likely.

Although the typhoon is expected to stay offshore, its outer rainbands are affecting parts of Northern Luzon. Winds also “extend outwards up to 560 kilometers” from its center, hitting the eastern side of Luzon.

Floods and landslides are possible in these areas seeing rain from Carina:

Tuesday, July 23

Heavy to intense rain (100-200 millimeters): Batanes, Babuyan Islands

Moderate to heavy rain (50-100 mm): Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Abra, Benguet, Apayao, Cagayan

Wednesday, July 24

Heavy to intense rain (100-200 mm): Batanes

Moderate to heavy rain (50-100 mm): Babuyan Islands

Thursday, July 25

Moderate to heavy rain (50-100 mm): Batanes

For strong winds, the same areas are still under Signal No. 1 as of 5 am on Tuesday:

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

northern and eastern parts of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Lal-lo, Gonzaga, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Ballesteros, Allacapan, Abulug, Pamplona, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Lasam, Alcala)

eastern part of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Maconacon, Dinapigue, Tumauini, Ilagan City, San Mariano, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria)

northern part of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Pudtol, Flora, Santa Marcela)

northern part of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Bangui, Adams, Dumalneg, Burgos, Vintar)

northern part of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)

Polillo Islands

Calaguas Islands

northern part of Catanduanes (Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Gigmoto, Caramoran)

Carina also continues to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Rain from the enhanced southwest monsoon will persist in the next three days, with floods and landslides likely. Here is PAGASA’s rainfall forecast released at 11 pm on Monday, July 22:

Tuesday, July 23

Heavy to intense rain (100-200 mm): Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Occidental Mindoro

Moderate to heavy rain (50-100 mm): rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, northern part of Palawan including Cuyo and Calamian Islands, Aklan, Antique

Wednesday, July 24

Heavy to intense rain (100-200 mm): La Union, Pangasinan, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan

Moderate to heavy rain (50-100 mm): Metro Manila, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Cuyo and Calamian Islands, Antique

Thursday, July 25

Moderate to heavy rain (50-100 mm): Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Calamian Islands

Strong to gale-force gusts from the enhanced southwest monsoon will also be felt in these regions and provinces:

Tuesday, July 23

Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region

Wednesday, July 24

Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao

Thursday, July 25

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, IIocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Negros Occidental, Northern Samar

Meanwhile, PAGASA issued a gale warning at 5 am on Tuesday for the coastal waters of Batanes and Babuyan Islands. Travel is risky for small boats due to rough to very rough seas (waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high).

Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon will also cause moderate to rough seas on Tuesday in the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon outside the areas covered by the gale warning (waves 1.5 to 4 meters high), eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon (waves 1.5 to 3 meters high), and western seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon (waves 1.5 to 3.5 meters high). The weather bureau advised small boats not to venture out to sea.

PAGASA added that moderate seas are expected in the southern seaboard of Southern Luzon (waves 1.5 to 2.5 meters high), western and eastern seaboards of the Visayas (waves 1.5 to 2 meters high), and eastern seaboard of Mindanao (waves 1.5 to 2 meters high). Small boats must take precautionary measures or avoid sailing, if possible.

ALSO ON RAPPLER

PAGASA sees Carina making landfall in the northern part of Taiwan — which is within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) — between Wednesday evening, July 24, and Thursday morning, July 25.

Then just hours later, it may exit PAR, cross the Taiwan Strait, and again make landfall in southeastern China on Thursday afternoon or evening.

“Its landfall over northern Taiwan will trigger a weakening trend for the rest of the forecast period,” the weather bureau said.

Carina is the Philippines’ third tropical cyclone for 2024 and the second for July. PAGASA previously estimated there may be two or three tropical cyclones during the month. – Rappler.com