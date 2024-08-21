What’s inside Sara Duterte’s ‘Isang Kaibigan’ book?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Sara Duterte’s children’s book Isang Kaibigan (A Friend) sparked a heated discussion between her and Senator Risa Hontiveros during the Senate budget deliberations on the 2025 proposed budget of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) on Tuesday, August 20.

When Hontiveros asked Duterte about the content of the book that’s allotted P10 million in the budget, the Vice President accused the senator of politicizing the hearing.

“A Million Learners and Trees, involves the provision of bags to one million learners in remote communities while initiating tree planting activities. This gets an appropriation of P100 million. Part of this campaign is an allocation of P10 million for the distribution of Isang Kaibigan books, a children’s book authored by the VP. Puwede po bang sabihin ni VP sa atin more tungkol sa librong ito (Can the Vice President tell us more about this book)?” Hontiveros asked.

Instead of responding to the question, Duterte said: “This is an example of politicizing the budget hearing through the questions of a senator. Her problem is, my name is listed in the book. And we will be giving that book to the children. And those children have parents who will be voting. And my name will be spread wherever the book is given.”

What’s inside Duterte’s book?

Isang Kaibigan (A Friend) tells the story Kwago (Owl) who was abandoned by all but one of his friends when a storm destroyed his home and possessions. As he grew lonely and hungry, his friend, Loro (Parrot) not only gave him shelter but helped him rebuild his nest. The theme of the book is that true friends never leave each other in times of need.

The author’s page lists Duterte’s elective positions and ends with the line, “Siya ay isang tunay na kaibigan (She is a true friend).”

It’s part of the OVP’s flagship program “PagbaBAGo Campaign” that involves the distribution of one million bags containing the book itself.

Based on the copy obtained by Rappler, the book has 16 pages. It was illustrated by Janina Simbillo and Joseph Caligner, and was published by the OVP.

It’s indicated that it’s not for sale.

During the OVP budget hearing, the Vice President said that the P10-million fund will is allotted for the publication of the book. She said that this will be distributed to one million beneficiaries of the OVP’s PagbaBAGo campaign.

The Vice President launched the book during the national reading month in November 2023 at the Esteban Abada Elementary School in Quezon City, when she was the still the education secretary. She resigned from the position on June 19.

