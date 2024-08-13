Kamala Harris’ moments in the Philippines

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Kamala Harris’ visit to the Philippines in November 2022 was memorable for a host of reasons. She visited Palawan, the province bordering the West Philippine Sea, becoming the highest-ranking US official to go to the frontlines. It was a symbolic show of support for the Philippines in its maritime dispute against China.

The US vice president visited Tagburos, a fishing village which was a “learning innovation hub” for a USAID-funded sustainable fisheries program. Later, she recounted her experience in a talk before the Coast Guard: “I met fishers who go out every day and sustainably catch mackerel and tuna. I spoke with a young woman — her name is Jacqueline — who runs a fish-drying business, a business that has been so successful that she has taught other women how to dry rabbitfish so that they, too, can participate in a vital industry and benefit from extra income.” Harris pointed out that illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing — also called IUU — looms as a threat to fishing communities such as the one in Tagburos.

She then announced that the US will provide new funding to Philippine maritime law enforcement agencies “to increase their capacity to counter IUU fishing, to enhance monitoring systems, and to upgrade equipment.”

A highlight of her Palawan trip was her meeting with some Coast Guard officers aboard the BRP Teresa Magbanua, one of the largest and most modern ships of the Coast Guard. “You are on the frontlines of standing up for the international rules-based order,” Harris told them. “Each and every day, as you patrol these waters, you uphold the rules and norms that are vital to the prosperity of the Filipino people and people around the world.”

Harris also listened to a briefing on the Coast Guard’s activities and patrols in the West Philippine Sea. I learned that it went a bit overtime as she asked a number of questions, showing keen interest in the subject.

‘The life I’ve chosen…’

But, for some reason, what I remember most of her quick visit to the Philippines is part of her conversation with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Malacañang. She received a warm reception with Marcos effusively welcoming her.

“We would have hoped to have shown you more of the Philippines,” Marcos said. “Although, I suppose you actually are doing that because you are seeing some of the prettiest parts of the Philippines in Palawan.” He added in jest: “And I’m sure you’re just going to the resorts and the beaches.”

Smiling, Harris replied: “That is not the life I’ve chosen these days.”

This line of Harris takes on more meaning today as she runs for president of the most powerful country in the world. This life she has chosen, as she hits the campaign trail, is definitely not ribboned with beaches and resorts.

The impact of a Harris presidency on our part of the world could be as consequential as that of President Biden — but this will be for another newsletter.

Harris and Marcos

Harris has had surface exposure in foreign policy, having met with many world leaders. In Asia, she has had the most interactions with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Marcos.

She has met Marcos five times in the two years that he has been president: the first was in Manila in November 2022; twice in Jakarta in September 2023 at the margins of the East Asia Summit, one a bilateral meeting and the other a trilateral with Kishida; once during Marcos’ visit to Washington DC in May 2023, and another during the APEC Leaders’ Meeting in San Francisco in November 2023.

As a result of these encounters, Harris and Marcos have developed a “close personal relationship,” according to Politico, an American online newspaper.

First woman president?

A recent poll shows Harris to be leading narrowly over former president Donald Trump, giving her the “largest advantage for a Democratic presidential candidate over Trump in nearly a year.” If she wins in November, she will be the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American president of the US. She has already made history as the first woman of color and the first female vice president.

In the G7 club, only two countries — Japan and the US — have not had female heads of state. Women presidents and prime ministers have not been usual in these rich countries. Canada has had only one female prime minister. Italy had its first female prime minister only in 2022. As for France, it has had two female prime ministers.

Angela Merkel was the first female chancellor of Germany and, so far, the only one. The United Kingdom has had the most number of female prime ministers: three.

Something new has been happening, though, in the US Armed Forces: two of their branches are currently led by women. Lisa Franchetti is the first woman to lead the US Navy and also the first woman to be part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. She assumed the post only in November last year.

Earlier, in June 2022, Linda Fagan became the first woman to lead the US Coast Guard. The Coast Guard falls under the Department of Homeland Security while the Navy is with the Department of Defense.

Swiftian energy

Like others, I’ve stopped following the US presidential campaign — until Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris. It was the seeming inevitability of a Donald Trump victory and what it will mean for us and other democracies that gave me a sense of despair.

But things have changed, a Swiftian enthusiasm rocking the US election campaign. Harris’ running mate Tim Walz captured the vibe when he told Harris in his debut campaign speech, “Thank you for bringing back the joy.”

