MANILA, Philippines – The country is in for an astronomical treat a day after Christmas as the local weather bureau announced that the annular solar eclipse will be visible in parts of Mindanao on Thursday, December 26.

It will be best viewed in Balut and Batulaki, Sarangani Island, Davao Occidental, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Meanwhile, other parts of the Philippines will be able to observe a partial solar eclipse.

In Metro Manila, the astronomical event is set to begin at 12:32 pm, peak at 2:19 pm, and will end at around 3:47 pm on December 26.

To guide those who wish to view the solar eclipse, local NGO Earth Shaker posted an infographic, showing how the eclipse will look like in different parts of the country.

PAGASA said that an annular eclipse happens when the moon is at its farthest distance from the Earth as it transitions along its orbit directly in front of the sun.

Due to this distance, the moon appears smaller and does not fully obscure the sun, causing a "ring of fire" effect, or annulus – a thin ring of sunshine that surrounds the silhouette of the moon.

The next annular solar eclipse visible in the Philippines will be on February 28, 2063. – Rappler.com