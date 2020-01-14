REAL METEOR GARDEN. File photo shows the milky way and meteors of the April Lyrids annual meteor shower are seen in the night sky over Burg auf Fehmarn on the Baltic Sea island of Fehmarn, northern Germany, on April 20, 2018. Photo by
Daniel Reinhardt/dpa/AFP
Shooting stars on demand: Japan start-up plans 2020 meteor shower
Japan | science | astronomy | entertainment | offbeat associated with x
Tokyo, Japan | AFP | Thursday 7/19/2018 - 16:50 UTC+8 | 480 words
A Japanese start-up developing "shooting stars on demand" says it will be ready to deliver the world's first artificial meteor shower in a spectacular show over Hiroshima in early 2020.
ALE, based in Tokyo, is in the final stages of developing two micro-satellites that will release tiny balls that glow brightly as they enter the atmosphere, simulating a meteor shower.
The first satellite will hitch a ride into space on a rocket being launched by Japan's space agency by March 2019.
The second will be launched in mid-2019 on a private-sector rocket.
"We are targeting the whole world, as our stockpile of shooting stars will be in space and can be delivered across the world," ALE chief executive Lena Okajima told reporters on Wednesday.
Each satellite will be able to carry 400 tiny balls whose chemical formula is a closely-guarded secret.
Ejected from the satellite, the balls will glow as they plunge through the atmosphere.
The 400 balls will be enough for 20-30 events, according to the company, and the satellites will be able to stay in space for around two years.
The company is also exploring the possibility of using satellites already in space that are no longer operational to create "giant" shooting stars, officials said.
"We are planning to push a used satellite into the atmosphere on a targeted orbit to create a giant artificial shooting star," ALE chief engineer Ko Kamachi, adding that the idea was still in the basic research phase.
ALE's two satellites will start orbiting the Earth by February 2020, preparing for the world's first delivery of artificial shooting stars in spring 2020, over the western Japan city of Hiroshima.
The satellites can be used separately or in tandem, and will be programmed to eject the balls at the right location, speed and direction to put on a show for viewers on the ground.
Tinkering with the ingredients in the balls should mean that it is possible to change the colours they glow, offering the possibility of a multi-coloured flotilla of shooting stars.
Each star is expected to shine for several seconds before being completely burned up -- well before they fall low enough to pose any danger to anything on Earth.
They would glow brightly enough to be seen even over the light-polluted metropolis of Tokyo.
If all goes well, and the skies are clear, the 2020 event could be visible to millions of people, ALE said.
Okajima said the company chose Hiroshima for its first display because of its good weather, landscape and cultural assets.
ALE is working in collaboration with scientists and engineers at Japanese universities as well as local government officials and corporate sponsors.
It has not disclosed the price for an artificial meteor but it may not come so cheap, with the company spending about $20 million for the development, production, launch and operation of the two satellites.
mis/sah/jta
Â© Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON, USA – Researchers said Monday, January 13 that new techniques have allowed them to identify the oldest solid material ever found on earth.
The stardust, formed 5 to 7 billion years ago, came from a meteorite that fell to Earth 50 years ago in Australia, they said in a paper published in the journal PNAS.
It came down in 1969 in Murchison, Victoria state, and scientists from Chicago's Field Museum have possessed a piece of it for 5 decades.
Philipp Heck, curator of meteorites at the museum, examined pre-solar grains, which are bits of stardust that become trapped in meteorites, making them time capsules of the period before the sun was born.
"They're solid samples of stars, real stardust," Heck said in a statement.
When the first stars died after two billion years of life they left behind the stardust, which formed into the block which fell to earth as the meteorite in Australia.
Although researchers first identified the grains in 1987 their age could not be determined.
But Heck and other colleagues recently used a new method to date these grains, which are microscopic in size. They are from silicon carbide, the first mineral formed when a star cools.
To separate the ancient grains from the relatively younger ones, scientists crushed fragments of the meteorite into a powder. Then they dissolved it in acid, which left only the pre-solar particles.
"It's like burning down the haystack to find the needle," says Heck.
When dust is in space it is exposed to cosmic rays which slowly change its composition. This allows researchers to date it. (READ: Groundbreaking discovery of organic molecule in space)
A decade ago, only 20 grains from the meteorite were dated by a different method. Now, researchers have been able to determine the age of 40 grains, most of which are between 4.6 billion and 4.9 billion years old.
These ages correspond to the moment when the first stars began to break up, and since that type of star lived for two to 2.5 billion years, the stardust can be as old as 7 billion years.
"These are the oldest solid materials ever found, and they tell us about how stars formed in our galaxy," Heck said.
The new dating by this team confirms an astronomical theory which predicted a baby boom of stars before the formation of our sun, instead of a constant rhythm of star formation.
"We basically came to the conclusion that there must have been a time in our galaxy when more stars formed than normal, and at the end of their lives they become dust producing," Heck told AFP.
The task now is to apply the same method on other meteorites.
But according to Heck, there are fewer than 5 known to be in collections and big enough to give up such secrets. – Rappler.com