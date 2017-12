The moon 'can appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual,' says state weather bureau PAGASA

Published 11:06 PM, December 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Expect a bigger and brighter moon at exactly 11:47 pm on Sunday, December 3.

State weather bureau PAGASA said the moon "reached its perigee at 4:43 pm and it will reach the full moon phase" at 11:47 pm. Perigee is the moon's closest point as it orbits Earth.

"[Sunday night's] moon can appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual," it added.

