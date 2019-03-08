Live footage from NASA shows the capsule's 4 main parachutes open without a hitch, splashing down at 8:45 am Friday, March 8

Published 10:04 PM, March 08, 2019

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

WASHINGTON DC, USA – The SpaceX Dragon capsule successfully splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, March 8, after more than 6 days in space, completing its demonstration mission for US space agency NASA.

Launched on Saturday, March 2, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a mission to demonstrate that it could carry astronauts to the International Space Station, Dragon docked at the station the following day before detaching early Friday for its return to Earth.

Live footage from NASA showed the capsule's 4 main parachutes opened without a hitch, and it splashed down at 8:45 am (1345 GMT). – Rappler.com