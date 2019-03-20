Stuck indoors? Watch the Supermoon grace the Wednesday night sky here on Rappler.

Published 4:21 PM, March 20, 2019

Bookmark to watch on Wednesday, March 20, at 8:00 PM

MANILA, Philippines – On Wednesday night, March 20, look up the sky and see a moon that would appear to be bigger than usual.

It won't reach its full phase until 9:42 am on Thursday, March 21 (Manila time), but it would be the last time the moon will appear this big in 2019 – a "supermoon."

In 2019, skywatchers witnessed two previous supermoons – on January 21 and February 19.

The March supermoon is called a Worm Moon – the term used by Europeans and Native Americans to describe a full moon in March. In ancient meteorology, it is the time of year when earthworms surface as the earth thaws post-winter.

Watch the supermoon in its full glory here. – Rappler.com

