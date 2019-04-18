The Pink Moon on April 19 won't be pink. Here's why.
MANILA, Philippines – April's full moon, known as the Pink Moon, will grace our skies on Good Friday, April 19. Based on state weather bureau PAGASA's astronomical diary, the full moon will be seen at 7:12 in the evening.
According to Space.com, this full moon will be 3 days past perigee, or a time when the moon will be closest to Earth. This means the Pink Moon will almost be a "supermoon."
But don't expect a pink moon on Friday when you look up the sky, because "Pink Moon" is only a nickname.
According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the Pink Moon is named after wild ground phlox – "moss pink" flowers that bloom in early spring. Its other names are Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, and Fish Moon.
If you're wondering what the Pink Moon's color will be, this Forbes article said it will depend on when you look at it: "When observed close to the horizon, not only is the full moon considerably less bright, but it looks orange. A beautiful muted orange, that gradually turns to a lighter, slightly brighter yellow as the moon rises higher in the sky."
The BBC said what makes this full moon special is that it marks important festivals and holidays: Easter Sunday, Hindus' Hanuman Jayanti, and the beginning of the Jewish Passover.
Will you be gazing at the Pink Moon this Friday? – Jee Geronimo/Rappler.com
We keep you informed because you matter
We tell you the stories that matter. We ask, we probe, we explain.
But as we strive to do all this and speak truth to power, we face constant threats to our independence.
Help us make a difference through free and fearless journalism. With your help, you enable us to keep providing you with our brand of compelling and investigative work.
Joining Rappler PLUS allows us to build communities of action with you. PLUS members will receive our editorial newsletters and industry reports, get to join exclusive online conversations with our award-winning journalists, and be part of our monthly events.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.