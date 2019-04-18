The Pink Moon will almost be a 'supermoon' because of its distance from Earth

Published 9:39 PM, April 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – April's full moon, known as the Pink Moon, will grace our skies on Good Friday, April 19. Based on state weather bureau PAGASA's astronomical diary, the full moon will be seen at 7:12 in the evening.

According to Space.com, this full moon will be 3 days past perigee, or a time when the moon will be closest to Earth. This means the Pink Moon will almost be a "supermoon."

But don't expect a pink moon on Friday when you look up the sky, because "Pink Moon" is only a nickname.

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the Pink Moon is named after wild ground phlox – "moss pink" flowers that bloom in early spring. Its other names are Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, and Fish Moon.

If you're wondering what the Pink Moon's color will be, this Forbes article said it will depend on when you look at it: "When observed close to the horizon, not only is the full moon considerably less bright, but it looks orange. A beautiful muted orange, that gradually turns to a lighter, slightly brighter yellow as the moon rises higher in the sky."

The BBC said what makes this full moon special is that it marks important festivals and holidays: Easter Sunday, Hindus' Hanuman Jayanti, and the beginning of the Jewish Passover.

Will you be gazing at the Pink Moon this Friday? – Jee Geronimo/Rappler.com