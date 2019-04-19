IN PHOTOS: Pink Moon dazzles in the night sky
MANILA, Philippines – April's full moon, known as the Pink Moon, dazzled in the night sky on Good Friday, April 19.
"Pink Moon" is a nickname derived from a wild ground phlox – "moss pink" flowers that bloom in early spring, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.
Experts said that the color of the Pink Moon will depend on when observers will look at it. Here are some photos of the Pink Moon taken from different parts of the Philippines:
I'll never get tired photographing the moon. #PinkMoon | 04.19.19 pic.twitter.com/1XAP3e6ISG— (@michaelectrons) April 19, 2019
LOOK: April's full moon, known as the Pink Moon, graces Dasmariñas, Cavite's night sky! @cahmiylagasid pic.twitter.com/tHJEdbU463
LOOK: The #PinkMoon as seen In Cotabato City on Friday night, April 19. Alexa Ashley Tomawis
READ: https://t.co/bGLnZLnBCY pic.twitter.com/EttPysKerW
This photo of April’s full moon was taken in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro. #PinkMoon Emma Julienne Alcoba/@EmmaJulienne pic.twitter.com/2j3uYpE5Fv
LOOK: Netizen John Oswin Lagman (@Oswin_Dare) shares a photo of the #PinkMoon which was taken in Lubao, Pampanga. pic.twitter.com/79dTY61EfO— Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) April 19, 2019
The #PinkMoon as seen in Kamuning, Quezon City on Friday night, April 19. JM Cervantes/@michaelectrons pic.twitter.com/2X8IZl1hcX— Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) April 19, 2019
April's full moon, known as the #PinkMoon, was seen in Olongapo City with an orangey glow. Luis Avila/@luueessss pic.twitter.com/GqyVJXGM0p
Netizen Eric Tayamen shares his photo of the #PinkMoon! This was taken in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte at around 7:30 pm.— Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) April 19, 2019
LOOK: The sky in Calamba, Laguna was graced by the #PinkMoon on the evening of Good Friday, April 19. @supitstonyet pic.twitter.com/WoAsRgCV62— Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) April 19, 2019
This is what #PinkMoon looks like in Marikina City taken by netizen Fitzroy Jasper P. Arafiles (@Fritz_Dudes12).
LOOK: The #PinkMoon as seen in La Loma, Quezon City. Charles Vincent Go/@cvsgoo pic.twitter.com/K3BkvqT4t1— Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) April 19, 2019
Netizen Rolando Delfin (@rolandodelfin) shares his photo of the #PinkMoon which was taken in Quezon City on Friday evening, April 19.— Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) April 19, 2019
– Rappler.com
