Here are some photos of the Pink Moon taken from different parts of the Philippines

Published 11:01 PM, April 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – April's full moon, known as the Pink Moon, dazzled in the night sky on Good Friday, April 19.

"Pink Moon" is a nickname derived from a wild ground phlox – "moss pink" flowers that bloom in early spring, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

Experts said that the color of the Pink Moon will depend on when observers will look at it. Here are some photos of the Pink Moon taken from different parts of the Philippines:

Sooo pretty!



LOOK: April's full moon, known as the Pink Moon, graces Dasmariñas, Cavite's night sky! @cahmiylagasid pic.twitter.com/tHJEdbU463 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) April 19, 2019

This is awesome!



LOOK: The #PinkMoon as seen In Cotabato City on Friday night, April 19. Alexa Ashley Tomawis



READ: https://t.co/bGLnZLnBCY pic.twitter.com/EttPysKerW — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) April 19, 2019

Were you able to gaze at the skies earlier?



This photo of April’s full moon was taken in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro. #PinkMoon Emma Julienne Alcoba/@EmmaJulienne pic.twitter.com/2j3uYpE5Fv — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) April 19, 2019

LOOK: Netizen John Oswin Lagman (@Oswin_Dare) shares a photo of the #PinkMoon which was taken in Lubao, Pampanga. pic.twitter.com/79dTY61EfO — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) April 19, 2019

The #PinkMoon as seen in Kamuning, Quezon City on Friday night, April 19. JM Cervantes/@michaelectrons pic.twitter.com/2X8IZl1hcX — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) April 19, 2019

Amazing!



April's full moon, known as the #PinkMoon, was seen in Olongapo City with an orangey glow. Luis Avila/@luueessss pic.twitter.com/GqyVJXGM0p — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) April 19, 2019

Netizen Eric Tayamen shares his photo of the #PinkMoon! This was taken in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte at around 7:30 pm.



Do you have photos too? Please share photos with us! pic.twitter.com/ILT24vEuip — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) April 19, 2019

LOOK: The sky in Calamba, Laguna was graced by the #PinkMoon on the evening of Good Friday, April 19. @supitstonyet pic.twitter.com/WoAsRgCV62 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) April 19, 2019

Wow.



This is what #PinkMoon looks like in Marikina City taken by netizen Fitzroy Jasper P. Arafiles (@Fritz_Dudes12).



Do you have photos too? Please share photos with us! pic.twitter.com/Kd3ebLnlAI — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) April 19, 2019

Netizen Rolando Delfin (@rolandodelfin) shares his photo of the #PinkMoon which was taken in Quezon City on Friday evening, April 19.



Share your photos of April’s full moon too! pic.twitter.com/lJYGdVcCw8 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) April 19, 2019

– Rappler.com