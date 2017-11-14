Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations remind developing countries of their pledge to provide $100 billion per year for climate finance

Published 1:20 PM, November 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Tuesday, November 14 urged developed countries to honor their climate change mitigation commitments.

In a joint statement released during the 31st ASEAN Summit, ASEAN member-states said the ongoing United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP23) in Bonn, Germany must result to climate change policies that call upon developed countries to "honor and fulfill their existing mitigation commitments."

One of these commitments is their pledge of $100 billion per year for climate finance.

The regional bloc also urged developed countries to:

provide the means of implementation to ASEAN in order to enhance sustainable management as well as conservation of biodiversity, ecosystems and landscapes

enhance support the on-going efforts on promoting low carbon and climate resilient ASEAN cities

Th joint statement called on the Green Climate Fund to facilitate and promote the direct access of ASEAN and other developing countries to the said fund. (READ: A look at ASEAN countries' climate change action plans)

Climate change policies, according to the member-states, must strengthen the ASEAN rapid response capacity on climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction under the ASEAN Agreement on Disaster Management and Emergency Response.

"Since all countries in ASEAN are developing countries, some common ASEAN views include adherence to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities," read the statement which was drafted by the Philippines' environment department.

The joint statement will be delivered by the ASEAN at the High-Level Segment of COP23. – Rappler.com