Published 12:06 AM, January 19, 2018

GENEVA, Switzerland – The last 3 years were the hottest on record, the United Nations weather agency said Thursday, January 18, citing fresh global data underscoring the dramatic warming of the planet.

Consolidated data from 5 leading international weather agencies shows that "2015, 2016 and 2017 have been confirmed as the 3 warmest years on record", the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said.

It added that 2016 remains the hottest year ever measured due to the warming effect of El Nino, while 2017 was the warmest non-El Nino year, beating out 2015 by less than one hundredth of a degree. – Rappler.com