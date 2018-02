The ship will be in the Philippines until March 5, visiting Manila, Guimaras, and Tacloban before sailing to other countries in Southeast Asia

Published 7:42 PM, February 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior kicked off its climate justice tour in the Philippines, one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change.

The ship will be in the Philippines until March 5, visiting Manila, Guimaras, and Tacloban before sailing to other countries in Southeast Asia.

Jee Geronimo reports. – Rappler.com