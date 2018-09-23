Around 60 volunteers participate in the cleanup campaign in Batangas City

Published 8:30 AM, September 23, 2018

BATANGAS, Philippines – A group of divers led by Scubarateros and Dive Nation together with the Maritime Police joined the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) at Pier Uno Dive Resort in Batangas City on Saturday, September 22.

Around 60 volunteers participated in the whole day event.

Jojo Gador, a dive master told Rappler that he "stands by the 3 E’s: to educate, encourage, and empower."

"We want our divers to be aware. We want to educate them that we need to clean up the ocean. We want to encourage people to do it. Lastly, empowerment. This is for continuity. We want to empower by doing this on a daily basis, and not just during the annual ICC event," Gador said.

"As a dive instructor, I would start asking my students to bring a small bag every time that we dive.... Those who are getting their certification, I will ask them to bring a small bag to fire this effort up," he added.

Gador said it was also important for local communities to be responsible in waste disposal.

“We chose to clean near the barangays to show the community these efforts and that they should take the lead into cleaning our environment," he said.

The ICC, a worldwide campaign, started more than 30 years ago in the United States, when communities rallied together with the common goal of collecting and documenting the trash littering their coastline.

– Rappler.com