A supermarket in Legazpi City, Albay, goes for eco-friendly alternatives to wrap fresh produce

Published 11:05 PM, April 28, 2019

ALBAY, Philippines – A local supermarket in Legazpi, capital city of this province, has started using banana leaves and abaca ties in place of plastic for wrapping fresh produce.

Liberty Commercial Center (LCC), a commercial establishment in Bicol, initiated this program for its supermarket branch at Ayala Malls Legazpi to reduce single-use plastics.

LCC marketing head Ging Guerra said this is part of their eco-friendly mission, which they started by using paper bags and reusable ecobags at their checkout counters instead of plastic bags.

According to him, Bicol has plenty of agricultural raw products, so it serves as "a juncture between using what we have...and harnessing these to implement a cause-worthy initiative." (READ: Philippine survey shows 'shocking' plastic waste)

Guerra also said that aside from being eco-friendly, banana leaves could make products fresher longer, probably because they lock in moisture and block heat.

LCC employees have showed their support for the project since day one of its implementation in March by volunteering to bring the banana leaves and abaca ties.

"We find it very inspiring to know and see that our people share the same enthusiasm for this program," said Guerra.

When asked how many plastic wraps they've saved so far, he said that they don't have the numbers yet.

"We do hope to gradually roll out this program in our other stores, but our priority is sustainability over scope, studying how we may do it well consistently," said Guerra. (READ: 'Drastic solutions' needed to fight plastic pollution – groups) – Rappler.com