Published 5:06 PM, July 30, 2019

ALBAY, Philippines – A giant leatherback male sea turtle locally called here as pawikan was found dead along the seashore of Barangay Caraosan, Bula town in Camarines Sur by a local fisherman on Sunday, July 28.

The giant male pawikan with a length of 138 centimeters and a weight of 200 kilograms was found by local fisherman Tirso Renegado.

According to Renegado's report to Henry Bismonte, the municipal environment and natural resources officer (MENRO) of Bula town, the pawikan was already dead and entangled with rope when he found it.

Ecosystems Management Specialist (EMS) II Werson Amante and EMS I Norielet Reciproco said that the cause of death could have been drowning as the pawikan failed to resurface for oxygen.

It was also believed that there was an attempt to catch the marine turtle, but since it was heavy, those who wanted to catch it might have backed off and opted to abandon the giant leatherback sea turtle.

Residents buried the carcass of the pawikan some 200 meters off the shoreline of Barangay Caraosan.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources' regional office in Bicol urged the public to report such incidents and turn over any wildlife to proper authorities for proper handling and releasing to their natural habitat.

The environment department is also conducting a thorough information, education, and communication campaign across the regions to intensify public awareness on protecting wildlife. – Rappler.com