Published 5:53 PM, August 12, 2019

RESCUED. A sea turtle washes ashore in San Juan, Siquijor. Photo courtesy of Police Regional Office-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An endangered sea turtle was rescued by residents on Monday morning, August 12.

According to Siquijor police, two residents of San Juan town called the police when they found the sea turtle ashore.

The sea turtle was rescued and placed in a concrete small pond while waiting for personnel from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to check the marine reptile's health.

In May, a sea turtle was found dead with wounds inflicted by a motorboat propeller in nearby Moalboal, Cebu.

About 8 sea turtles have been found dead in the Tañon Strait, a protected sea area between Negros and Cebu, over the past two years. (READ: Endangered green sea turtle found dead in Cebu town)

According to the World Wildlife Fund, “nearly all” species of sea turtles are endangered and slaughtered for their eggs, meat, skin, and shells.

Endangered species are protected under Republic Act 9147. Those caught intentionally poaching or killing endangered species can face up to 6 years in prison with fines up to P5 million, depending on the violation. – Rappler.com