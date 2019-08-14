Huge fish from Pasig River not safe to eat
MANILA, Philippines – Several photos of huge fish caught in polluted Pasig River went viral on social media recently, much to the delight of Filipinos.
They praised the government, particularly the efforts of the Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission (PRRC), for cleaning up the river and the return of huge tilapias (LOOK: Now 'Instagram-worthy' Pasig River bags international award)
While the PRRC noted that 8 species of fish have already returned and now live in Pasig River just after a decade of rehabilitation, the agency noted that the fish caught there is not ideal for human consumption.
PRRC examined tissues of fish caught in several areas of Pasig River and found that it exceeded the limit of fecal coliform fit for human consumption.
The limit is only at 10 most probable number per gram (MPN/g), but some fish caught in some areas reached as high as 2,400 MPN/g.
Fish samples in the Guadalupe Ferry and Santa Ana Ferry area had significant levels of lead and mercury.
Meanwhile, the 3-kilogram tilapia that was caught in Estero de San Miguel had high chromium content.
"Due to the presence of contaminants in the fishes collected, the PRRC would like to inform the public that deliberate and large consumption of the fishes in the Pasig River System may pose health risks in due time," the PRRC said.
"It is highly advisable to prevent any conduct of contact recreational activities and consumption of freshwater organisms until further notice once sufficient and comprehensive scientific research has been made," it added.
PRRC added that the presence of more fish indicates that the river's state has indeed improved, but noted that the rehabilitation is still an ongoing process. – Rappler.com