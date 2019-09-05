HEADED TO SEA. The DENR in Bicol releases 95 hawksbill turtle hatchlings in the waters of Sitio Imacoto, in Cagmanaba, Oas town in Albay on September 4, 2019. Photo courtesy of DENR Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Bicol released close to 100 hawksbill turtle hatchlings in the coast of Cagmanaba village in Oas town on Wednesday, September 4.

The DENR regional office conducted the activity through the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) of Guinobatan.

The coastal waters of Sitio Imacoto in Oas is part of the Ticao Burias Pass Protected Seascape (TBPPS), a marine protected area with rich marine biodiversity.

RACE TO SEA. Some of the 95 hatchlings released by environment officials. Photo courtesy of DENR Bicol

It was the biggest release of hatchlings so far this year in Albay.

Rommel R. Divinaflor, Municipal Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council (MFARMC) president, said the DENR needs the support of stakeholders and local communities to protect our marine biodiversity to scale up the Pawikan conservation program of the Department." – Rappler.com