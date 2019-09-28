PALAWAN, Philippines – The oceans and seas are now filled with more plastic than ever, and the Race for Water Foundation aims to change that.

From September 17 to October 16, the Race for Water Foundation’s solar-powered catamaran – the Race for Water Odyssey – will be in Puerto Princesa in this provine to engage with the public, local government officials, and students to hold workshops and discussions on global plastic pollution.

The Odyssey was officially welcomed by national and local government institutions, partners, and media in on September 19 in Puerto Princesa, where a press conference was held.

“It was fantastic to share such interesting and positive discussions with all the guests and stakeholders present and learn that the focus now lies primarily on raising awareness. We all proposed to work together over the coming [3] weeks to facilitate workshops and educational visits for school children,” shares Annabelle Boudinot, second in command on board the Race for Water Odyssey.

The Odyssey goes around the world through a series of stopovers in different countries. One of its main goals is to create the first global assessment of plastic pollution in the oceans.

In 2015, the foundation started a new expedition wherein they plan to go around the world in 5 years, make 38 stopovers in different countries, organize 10 scientific programs, and bring 50,000 children, decision-makers, and government authorities aboard the catamaran.

Puerto Princesa is its 21st stopover. It was previously in Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Solomon Islands, among many others.

According to a study by the Ocean Conservancy and McKinsey Center for Business and Environment, the Philippines is the 3rd largest contributor to plastic pollution in the world’s oceans. This is mainly due to irresponsible garbage hauling companies and the presence of open dumpsites near rivers.

During the Race for Water Odyssey’s visit in Puerto Princesa, there will be school visits and workshops to educate different individuals and organizations on the global plastic pollution challenge. This is done in coordination with the Puerto Princesa City Government and Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff.

Here are more photos of the ship:

