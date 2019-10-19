BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil – The zoo in this Brazilian city has asked the public to help in giving a name for its youngest baby Western lowland gorilla born here.

The baby gorilla is the daughter of Lou Lou and Leon. She was was born on July 8, 2019.

The new star attraction, is the fourth of this species to be born in this zoo. Belo Horizonte has the only zoo in South America to succeed in breeding the species.

The western lowland gorilla (Gorilla gorilla gorilla) is included in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list as critically endangered.

The name for the baby gorilla will be decided by popular vote. There are 3 choices for the baby's names. It can be Anaya, Maisha or Gimbya.

The baby baby gorilla's siblings are Sawidi, Jahari, and Ayo. Sawidi, 5 years old, is the son of Leon and Lou Lou. Jahari, also 5 years old, and the two-year-old Ayo are sons of Imbi and Leon. – Rappler.com