Ice shrinking across

Water now overreaching

Planet sinks within

Chickens dominate

Birds reduced to table fare

Wings trapped in buckets

Heavy air we puffed

Muffled living blue planet

Breath of life ceases

Fake bubbles at sea

Polymers inside critters

Plastic victory

Blank brown slates of earth

Lost the forest for the trees

Weep in place of rain

Third rock from the sun

Ablaze from human-lit fire

Seek human-made fan

Planet had a past

Sapiens feasted on futures

Planet knows no now

Sole stage for life burns

Blind, we count dollars and cents

Fundamentals gone

Coal wrote all over

Eclipsing the blue planet

Carbon epitaph

Losing the logic

Wrapped in dark human crisis

Haiku emerges

