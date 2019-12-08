10 haikus for the planet we failed
Ice shrinking across
Water now overreaching
Planet sinks within
Chickens dominate
Birds reduced to table fare
Wings trapped in buckets
Heavy air we puffed
Muffled living blue planet
Breath of life ceases
Fake bubbles at sea
Polymers inside critters
Plastic victory
Blank brown slates of earth
Lost the forest for the trees
Weep in place of rain
Third rock from the sun
Ablaze from human-lit fire
Seek human-made fan
Planet had a past
Sapiens feasted on futures
Planet knows no now
Sole stage for life burns
Blind, we count dollars and cents
Fundamentals gone
Coal wrote all over
Eclipsing the blue planet
Carbon epitaph
Losing the logic
Wrapped in dark human crisis
Haiku emerges
– Rappler.com
Maria Isabel Garcia is a science writer. She has written two books, "Science Solitaire" and "Twenty One Grams of Spirit and Seven Ounces of Desire." You can reach her at sciencesolitaire@gmail.com.