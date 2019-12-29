CONSIDERATA IX

Go! To spaces, virtual or real, that not only shape your imagination

but also transform it

Spaces are not inert

They trigger the yays, nays and mays of our anima

Crafting our behaviors like shadow batons

Sculpting the music we make in the world.

Whatever space you inhabit at anytime

Even as you walk, run, climb or swim.

Act to restore it.

Sapien – “wise” – that we claim we are

We cannot expose and talk about the crises

And withhold genuine acts

To restore spaces for life to breathe through.

Let us be each other’s safe harbor

from natural and self-crafted storms

They are all real.

Rest and master the art of adjusting our sails for the new.

But be wary of souls who close chapters in shared lifetimes

With borrowed virtual words to say “goodbye”

10,000 human generations

are densely strewn with welcomes and farewells

HOW we say goodbye and hello

Are measures of the wealth of our souls.

Online fiddling with the trifles of your life and of others

Makes for trends on Tweets

But it NEVER makes you BETTER

Most algorithms serve and reinforce our worst impulses

Artificial intelligence thrives on our natural stupidities.

We still have to flex our own mental and emotional muscles

To escape the orbit of our own superficial and mean tendencies

And land to build a kinder human nature

Our wondrous world deserves.

Always a potion or a key

Claiming to unlock human life’s infinity

Maybe we should swing with as much vigor

To concoct an alchemy

To redeem lives cut short

by wounds we could have healed

Had we changed our minds

Or heard their stories.

But we will still all die.

Even if we can now skip rope over a century

Each of us will still pulse our last.

And click the final button.

What will the image of life be after you have gone?

Beyond that final dusty solitaire.

Your life mattered to you

But did you connect the dots to know it was not just about you?

We push and quest for sensory outliers

To feel more and more alive

But nothing charges and resurrects like a sense of gratitude

A field of blown dandelion thank you’s

to those souls blanket veiled

by work and circumstance too plain and ordinary

To hold up your constant stream of extraordinary.

Recognize lies, especially when it is your own.

They erase you from within.

Amassing a hole

So deep that you cannot escape it

Not even death can erase it.

But as much as you can, enter many hours of your life

with a mindful cookery so slow

Brewing sticky moments like heated marshmallows

To feel the splashes of spritzy joy in agenda-less times

The split-second shared chuckles with strangers or

The cloud-breaking sunny smiles in bleak times

When the here-and-now becomes eternal.

The succulent micro-rivers in watermelon slices

The levity of a lemon cake sponge

or the rubbled nutty sweetness of a pecan pie slice

all find their once-upon-a-time, in the story of our one Sun.

Majesty inhabits all – cloud runners, glistening rain, the mighty Mount Apo,

elusive blackholes, eye locks, handshakes, and scalloped cheese bakes.

Be yourself.

It is the only signature required for your own life.

Love, learn and thank with a madness

that could rival a planet-sized durian’s outrageous sigh!

If you’re going to stop time

Know that it can stop you.

It has zealous agents all named “anytime”.

But what time cannot do

Is fill your life for you.

Live and love beyond the tribe you were born into

Genes are the stories of birth

But your humanity is a full life story.

We are humans but we are also mammals and animals

Connected to a life support cradled by a planet

Your DNA is glaring proof

We came from the earth

And not unto it.

Show up.

Our souls still feed

On eyes that lock

Hands that clasp

Simmered to tenderness

In the aromas of the now.

We are all spread out in time.

You have a time travel machine in your head

That can understand beyond your own time.

Tricky as it is, know when to listen

and when to forego.

Nothing rivals “Why” to clarify purpose

Technology seduces with what’s and how’s

But they all only take the crown when they can bow to “Why?”

Despite your sense of self everywhere at once in digital stamps

you still live in a real, genuine universe!

Coming from 13.8 billion years since the Big Bang

You did not have to log in to be born

Live knowing all that light

Came to birth you.

You are here.

NOW.

Whether or not you care about the sciences, the arts

Animals, plants, forests or seas

Your erring friend, your complicated other

Your perplexing family

this is the only universe that holds them all.

It birthed all your atoms

and what you have made of your own atoms.

In your end time, it will see your atoms, your dusty atoms.

And your atoms will recycle.

Atoms to atoms.

But not your story.

Your story had but one chance.

Sizzle with the craft of your being.

Whatever form it takes.

City farms, artbursts on sidewalks, dancing on rooftops

Speakeasy classrooms

Passion will power carve

from the direst of straits

Life streets of your own desire.

But as you insist on your humanity, let it grow.

Recognize when you have to change your mind

In times when it is hardest to do so

Forgive, admit to our failures, surrender to a better idea, and let others have their turn.

And as we are suffused with the unmatched luminescence of day

Or are sheltered above by the celestial brushstrokes of night

Click your heels for that is

irrevocable proof of a universe alive with light.

And when you gaze, you capture that light

That same light

Awash on the face of your beloved

Infused as lightning inside the bodies of children at play

On young questers energized to scale heights and plomb depths new to them

And unbearable irrefutable beauty playing out

in coasts, sandy dunes, and forest canopies

Infused with life-moving critters

rooted in and rooting for

land, sky and sea.

Cup your hands to catch the passing year’s light

as it signs off this zone in spacetime.

All that was, is now crowdstored in all our minds.

We will remember but only through our filters built-in

Truths are partly what happened and partly how we remember them.

How we WANT to remember them.

The universe was here before anyone had a first memory.

It will be here after you yourself turn off the light on your last.

But only you

Can make a story out of the light that brought you here.

Only you can weave the piece from your own fabric of spacetime.

Dawn is here.

Awaken resplendent with love and light.

Happy New Year.

– Rappler.com

Maria Isabel Garcia is a science writer. She has written two books, "Science Solitaire" and "Twenty One Grams of Spirit and Seven Ounces of Desire." You can reach her at sciencesolitaire@gmail.com.