“Humor in the gallows.”



This is the kind of humor that originated in medieval Britain when the ones headed for the guillotine would still manage to say something unexpected right before their final moment. One example in particular, was of the one who supposedly looked at the brand new guillotine and asked the executioner: “Is that safe?”



In this crisis, imagine if you did not get that video with people making their own social distancing hula-hoops or people doing pair dancing with themselves in front of the mirror, or the dog who can put on his own face mask (real or not). Humor is not designed to solve the pandemic. It is not designed to solve anything. BUT it makes it more bearable. And we need to bear this so that we can stay home for as long as we need to. Staying at home is the part that we are called to do and that is within our control.



Wayne Maxwell, the Canadian scientist who studies this kind of humor in his research found that humor does help us cope in very stressful times. He also found out that there is no one kind of gallows humor as there is a whole range, so yes, engage in humor but be sensitive. There is nothing wrong with finding humor in tragedy as long as it does not take pleasure in the misery and misfortune of others. There is a difference between finding humor in our shared gallows but laughing at others in their own gallows.