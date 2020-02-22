MANILA, Philippines – A woman who traveled from Wuhan but who showed no symptoms of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) ended up infecting 5 of her relatives, Reuters reported Saturday, February 22.

Reuters cited a study by Dr. Meiyun Wang and colleagues from the People’s Hospital of Zhengzhou University and published on the Journal of the American Medical Association.

According to the study, the woman traveled from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus, and to Anyang on January 10.

The woman is asymptomatic up to now, or has not exhibited any symptom of the disease. (READ: PH coronavirus watch: Suspected cases per region, as of February 22, 2020)

The woman was tested for COVID-19 when her relatives started getting sick.

The relatives developed COVID-19 pneumonia, while the woman initially tested negative.

A follow-up test drew up positive results, but Reuters said that the woman's CT has remained normal and she still has not had cough, fever, sore throat or any other stomach and respiratory syndrome.

The scientists behind the study said that if other similar cases are discovered, “the prevention of COVID-19 infection could prove challenging.”

As of Saturday, February 22, the Philippine Department of Health (DOH) said it has probed 606 patients. There is still no recorded case of local transmission in the country. – Rappler.com