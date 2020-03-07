PARIS, France – With new tolls and key developments, here is the latest in the coronavirus crisis.

More than 3,500 deaths

Across the world there have been more than 102,000 cases recorded in 94 countries and territories with 3,515 deaths, according to AFP's latest toll based on official sources at 1130 GMT Saturday, March 7.

The main countries affected are:

Mainland China (80,651 cases, 3,070 deaths)

South Korea (6,767 cases, 44 deaths)

Iran (5,823 cases, 145 deaths)

Italy (4,636 cases, 197 deaths)

Germany (684 cases, no deaths)

France (613 cases, 9 deaths)

Colombia, Costa Rica and Malta have announced their first cases.

Cruise passengers

The coronavirus was detected in 21 out of 46 people tested on board the cruise ship Grand Princess, moored off the coast of California and holding a total of 3,533 passengers and crew members.

Closures

Russia has closed its borders to foreign travelers from Iran.

The European Central Bank (ECB) asked its 3,700 employees based in Frankfurt to carry out a day of telework on Monday, to test its emergency plan in the event of confinement.

Facebook has closed its offices in London and part of its premises in Singapore after an employee tested positive.

Nurseries and schools will be closed for two weeks from Monday in two French departments, Oise and Haut-Rhin, where outbreaks have occurred.

Economy

Chinese exports plunged 17.2% year-on-year in January-February.

Stock indexes and oil prices plunged again on Friday, March 6, as investors sought safety in gold and US government bonds.

Cancellations

The big cultural festival South by Southwest, which was to be held in mid-March in Austin, Texas, is cancelled.

The Scotland-France rugby match scheduled for Saturday in Glasgow for the Six Nations women's tournament has been postponed after a Scottish player contracted the coronavirus.

Blue helmets

The UN has asked 9 countries, including China, South Korea and France, to delay their rotation of peacekeepers around the world by 3 months.

Dollars in quarantine

Dollar banknotes on their way back to the United States after being used in Asia are subject to quarantine, for a minimum period of 7-10 days instead of 5 previously, and up to 60 days.

Toilet paper

With concern growing over stockpiling, a video on the internet shows 3 women in a Sydney store pulling each other's hair, shouting and fighting for a large package of toilet paper. – Rappler.com