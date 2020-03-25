In the event of a shortage or handrub formulations, or hand sanitizers, health professionals can manufacture them themselves by following World Health Organization guidelines.

A 10 liter batch requires:

96% ethanol, 8,333 milliliters;

3% hydrogen peroxide, known as oxygenated water, 417 milliliters;

98% glycerol, commonly known as glycerine, used as a humectant, 145 millilitres.

In a large glass or plastic bottle with a lid or screw cap to allow mixing:

Pour in the alcohol;

Add the hydrogen peroxide;

Then the glycerol;

Finally, add distilled, or boiled and cooled, water to obtain 10 liters of solution.

Close the recipient bottle or glass quickly to avoid evaporation.

Mix the preparation by gently shaking the contents.

Then pour the substance into hermetic dispensers.

Wait 72 hours before using the substance, the time required for bacterial spores potentially present in the alcohol or in the dispensers to be destroyed by the hydrogen peroxide.

Source: OMS

– Rappler.com