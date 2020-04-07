MANILA, Philippines – Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said on Tuesday, April 7, that experts are now studying the benefits of traditional Chinese medicine as a cure for the coronavirus disease.

According to Duque, 3 of the 12-man team of Chinese doctors and experts who arrived in the Philippines on Sunday, April 5, specialize in traditional Chinese medicine. (READ: Chinese experts arrive in PH to help in coronavirus response)

“Inaasahan po natin na dahil sa kanilang mga karanasan para sa paglaban nila sa COVID-19 sa kanilang bansa ay maganda ang maibabahagi nilang mga mungkahi at suhestiyon,” Duque said in a press briefing.

(We hope that with their experience in battling COVID-19 in their country, they could give us good suggestions to fight the virus.)

Duque also said that some members of the Chinese medical team also specialize in critical care medicine.

“Malaking tulong naman ang kanilang expertise para sa critical care medicine upang matugunan ang ating pangagailangan para sa ating severe at critical cases,” Duque added.

(Their expertise on critical care medicine would be of great help to us in treating our severe and critrical cases.)

Duque said that based on DOH records, 39 coronavirus patients are in severe condition, while 23 are critical.

“Nais namin linawain na kakaunti palang ito… Naghihintay pa tayo ng update mula sa mga ospital para sa kalagayan ng kanilang mga pasyente," Duque added.

(We want to make it clear that these are only a few cases... We're still waiting for updates from the hospitals on the condition of their patients.)

Meanwhile, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) is conducting clinical studies on the possible benefits of virgin coconut oil for patients with moderate to severe cases of COVID-19 and patients under investigation (PUIs).

The country is now part of the solidarity trial of the World Health Organization, which aims to find a cure for the coronavirus disease, Duque said.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines has 3,764 cases of coronavirus, with 177 fatalities and 84 recoveries. – Rappler.com