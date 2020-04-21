Not all microbes are created equal. Did you know that you won’t be able to enjoy red wine, mozzarella cheese, coffee, or chocolate without the presence of some lowly microbes? Yes, they do not abound in nature just to cause diseases or scare people with dengue, pneumonia, SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), or worse yet, the fatal novel coronavirus, which is now causing a global health crisis. Believe it or not, most of these invisible organisms are beneficial.

Louis Pasteur, one of the fathers of microbiology, once said, "The role of the infinitely small in nature is infinitely large." Thus, the overwhelming influence of microorganisms in society: in health and medicine, food, agriculture, and ecological balance. And some bacterial species can thrive and degrade petroleum in ocean oil spills!

Why not get acquainted with good microbes and their role in our quarantine food? Some of our favorite food and drinks simply won’t exist without these microorganisms. And what would life be without coffee, bread, chocolate, yogurt, wine, and cheese?

In this coronavirus pandemic, it is essential for people to keep clean and healthy. Taking vitamins and health supplements can boost one’s immune system. One of the most popular supplements are the probiotics, like yogurt, which are essentially live lactic acid bacteria – Lactobacilli, Streptococci, and Bifidobacteria.

How do these “good bacteria” work for us? Studies have shown that they maintain proper balance of organisms in the intestines, reducing lactose intolerance and gastro-intestinal illnesses. Because of their health benefits, they are also found in dairy foods, infant formulae, baby foods, and fruit-based and cereal-based products.

When most countries are under lockdown, having a supply of fermented food in one’s kitchen could be beneficial. These foods, whether universally accepted, like bread and cheese, or the more indigenous ones like tempeh (soybeans) in Indonesia, idli (black lentils and rice) in India, or kimchi in Korea are products of some microbial action.

Bread can be baked in one’s kitchen as consumers stay at home these days. And pandesal dough won’t rise without bakers’ yeast, which give bread the desired loose, porous texture. As some people have done, either they bake or buy bread and give them to the frontliners they meet along the way. (READ: Let them eat bread! French hoard baguettes in coronavirus lockdown)

Cheese goes well with bread for breakfast or snacks. And whatever type of cheese you have, whether it’s soft cheese (mozzarella, cream, or cottage), semisoft (blue, roquefort), hard cheese (cheddar, swiss) or very hard (parmesan), the whole process won't be complete without lactic acid producing bacteria such as Streptococcus lactis or Lactobaccillus bulgaricus.

Food packs are also prepared and donated to health workers, our heroes in this unprecedented crisis. Some dishes are incomplete without soy sauce or vinegar. The mold, Aspergillus oryzae, is added to soybeans and soaked in liquid and salt for some time. This fermented liquid or soy sauce gives flavor to our food. (READ: LIST: Aid from Philippine companies during coronavirus pandemic)

Vinegar-making involves two steps carried out by microbes: first, Saccharomyces cerevisiae ferments sugar to alcohol; second, Acetobacter aceti converts alcohol to acetic acid, which is the vinegar used in the famous Filipino adobo dish.

Quarantine birthdays or anniversaries have also been celebrated during the community lockdown. And on special occasions, wine and cheese are a perfect match. Microbes, we can say, are also part of these celebrations. Yeasts, particularly Saccharomycescerevisiae, use sugar and starch in grapes and turn them into alcohol in wine and other beverages.

Other fruits and grains can be used as well such as barley for beer; sugarcane molasses for rum; corn and potatoes for gin and vodka; and agave cactus for tequila. Alcohol lovers can now appreciate yeasts for what they do. (READ: South Africans turn to home-brewed beer to beat virus alcohol ban)

While working from home under trying circumstances, caffeine in coffee and chocolate can be helpful. As a stimulant, caffeine does not only boost alertness, but it can also improve one’s mood. And it is interesting to know that microbes can be present during the processing of cacao and coffee beans. The pulpy covering of coffee beans is best removed by certain bacteria and molds before roasting, after which the beans are ready to be dried and hulled. .

Cacao beans are also covered with a fruity pulp, which is removed by fermentation. This process necessarily involves yeasts and bacteria and gives chocolate its characteristic aroma, flavor, and color. So, the next time you drink espresso or latte coffee with friends after the lockdown or eat dark chocolate, you may think of and thank our good allies – the microbes.

Who knows what marvels are yet to come as we live with the very minute yet dynamic and diverse microorganisms? The COVID-19 vaccine can be next in line! – Rappler.com

Glecy G. Gamboa is a freelance writer and a graduate of BS Microbiology from UST and MA Journalism from the Asian Institute of Journalism and Communication. She currently works at PAREF Rosehill School in Antipolo City.