For their work in the field of laser physics, Arthur Askin of the US, and the tandem of France's Gerard Mourou and Donna Strickland of Canada, share the Nobel Prize

Published 6:38 PM, October 02, 2018

STOCKHOLM, Sweden – Three researchers on Tuesday, October 2, shared the Nobel Physics Prize for inventions in the field of laser physics which have paved the way for advanced precision instruments used in industry and medicine, the jury said.

Arthur Ashkin of the United States won one half of the prize, while Gerard Mourou of France and Donna Strickland of Canada shared the other half. – Rappler.com

