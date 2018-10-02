Trio wins Nobel Prize in Physics for laser work
For their work in the field of laser physics, Arthur Askin of the US, and the tandem of France's Gerard Mourou and Donna Strickland of Canada, share the Nobel Prize
Published 6:38 PM, October 02, 2018
Updated 6:38 PM, October 02, 2018
NOBEL WINNERS. A screen displays portraits of Arthur Ashkin of the United States, Gerard Mourou of France and Donna Strickland of Canada during the announcement of the winners of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physics at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on October 2, 2018 in Stockholm. Photo by Hanna Franzen
STOCKHOLM, Sweden – Three researchers on Tuesday, October 2, shared the Nobel Physics Prize for inventions in the field of laser physics which have paved the way for advanced precision instruments used in industry and medicine, the jury said.
Arthur Ashkin of the United States won one half of the prize, while Gerard Mourou of France and Donna Strickland of Canada shared the other half. – Rappler.com
This is developing story. Refresh this page for updates.