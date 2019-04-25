PANOORIN: Ang Homo luzonensis bilang ambag ng Pilipinas sa sensiya
MANILA, Philippines – Naging laman ng balita ang Pilipinas nitong Abril dahil sa nadiskubreng mga labi ng isang uri ng unang mga tao sa Luzon, ang Homo luzonensis.
Ayon kay Dr Armand Mijares, isa sa mga archaeologists na nakadiskubre sa Homo luzonensis, ito ay kontribusyon ng Pilipinas sa sensiya ng bansa at sa sensiya rin ng mundo.
"Sa buong mundo...kapag nagbasa sila ng kasaysayan ng mundo, ng unang mga tao, nandoon 'yung Homo luzonensis…. Tayo ay bahagi ng sentro ng pag-uusap, ng debate, ng talakayan sa isyu ng ebolusyon at ng archaelogy. Malaking pagbabago sa archaeology kasi nga nalagay tayo sa mapa eh," sabi ni Mijares.
Sa video na ito, pinag-usapan nina science journalist Shaira Panela at Dr Mijares ang kahalagahan ng Homo luzonensis sa siyensiya sa kasalukuyang panahon. – Rappler.com
