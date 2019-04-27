Archaeologist Armand Mijares believes there's more that can be discovered about the past here in the Philippines – if only Filipinos would keep looking

Published 7:23 PM, April 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Archaeologist Armand Mijares led a multidisciplinary team of researchers in the discovery of a previously unknown human species, the Homo luzonensis.

The University of the Philippines (UP) recently celebrated Mijares and his team's achievement which was published in the science journal Nature.

"Malaking impact niyan 'no, dahil una siguro 'yung mga publisher magkakamot ng ulo kasi kailangan nila magbago ng libro," Mijares told Rappler in an interview. (PANOORIN: Ang Homo luzonensis bilang ambag ng Pilipinas sa sensiya)

(That has a great impact, because first, the publishers will now have to rewrite history books.)

"Kailangan mo idagdag ito sa pinag-aaralan hindi lamang textbook natin ha, sa buong mundo 'to, sa Germany, sa China, 'pag nagbasa sila ng kasaysayan ng mundo, ng unang mga tao, nandoon ang Homo luzonensis, masasabi roon na nakita sa Luzon, Philippines."

(You have to add this to textbooks not only here in the Philippines, but worldwide – in Germany, in China, when they read the history of the world, the history of the first humans, Homo luzonensis will be there, and the textbook will say it was discovered in Luzon, Philippines.)

But this is just the beginning for Mijares, who believes there's more that can be discovered about the past here in the Philippines – if only Filipinos would keep looking. – Rappler.com