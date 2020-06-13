MANILA, Philippines – The (NAST), the Philippines' science policy advisory body, has awarded 12 young researchers for their contributions to science and technology in the Philippines.

They are as follows:

Dr Remil L. Galay of the University of the Philippines Los Baños, for the field of Veterinary Science Dr Adrian P. Ybañez of the Cebu Technological University, for the field of Veterinary Science Dr Melbourne R. Talactac of the Cavite State University, for the field of Veterinary Science Dr. Rodney H. Perez of the University of the Philippines Los Baños, for the field of Microbial Technology Dr Argel A. Bandala of the De La Salle University, for the field of Electronics and Communications Engineering Dr Erees Queen B. Macabebe of the Ateneo de Manila University, for the field of Physics Dr Jaime Alfonso M. Aherrera of the University of the Philippines – Philippine General Hospital, for the field of Cardiology Dr Francis Norman C. Paraan of the University of the Philippines Diliman, for the field of Physics Dr Marlon T. Conato of the University of the Philippines Diliman, for the field of Chemistry Dr Betchaida D. Payot of the University of the Philippines Diliman, for the field of Geology Dr Aries A. Arugay of the University of the Philippines Diliman, for the field of Political Science Dr Erika Fille T. Legara of the Asian Institute of Management, for the field of Physics

The Outstanding Young Scientist Awards have been given to 12 individuals yearly since 1980. All awardees must not be over 40 years old in the year of the awarding. The award consists of a trophy and a cash prize.

Each one is nominated by heads of government or private research institutions, college or university departments, and/or academic or professional scientific organizations or societies.

They are judged according to the following criteria:

Quality and number of scientific works and publications,

Contributions to the advancement of science in general and science in the Philippines, in particular

Contributions to the well-being of the Philippine economy and culture

– Rappler.com