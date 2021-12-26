LOOK: Preserved dinosaur embryo inside a fossilized egg

Among the most complete dinosaur embryos ever found, the fossil suggests that these dinosaurs developed bird-like postures close to hatching

MANILA, Philippines – Scientists recently discovered an embryo inside a fossilized dinosaur egg in China, giving the world a new glimpse of dinosaurs.

The embryo is tagged as “Baby Yingliang” and found to be between 72 to 66 million years old, according to a team led by scientists from the University of Birmingham and China University of Geosciences.

A BABY DINOSAUR PRESERVED IN AN EGG 🥚



LOOK: Scientists recently discovered a perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo inside a fossilized egg.



The baby dinosaur belonged to an oviraptorosaur and should have hatched roughly 70 million years ago in southern China. 📷: Lida Xing pic.twitter.com/OKmI4rhKZz — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) December 22, 2021

According to a report published on SciTechDaily, the embryo was found in the Late Cretaceous rocks in Ganzhou, southern China. It belongs to a “toothless theropod dinosaur or oviraptorosaur.” It is said to be the “most complete dinosaur embryos ever found,” allowing scientists to see dinosaurs prior to hatching, or the pre-hatching behavior.

The embryo is 27 centimeters long and is inside an elongatoolithid egg that is 17 centimeters long. It is now inside the Yingliang Stone Nature History Museum, the report added.



PERFECT CONDITION. View of the oviraptorosaur embryo ‘Baby Yingliang,’ one of the best-preserved dinosaur embryos ever reported, in this handout photograph obtained by Reuters on December 22, 2021. Photo courtesy of

Lida Xing/Handout/Reuters



DINOSAUR. Computer image reconstruction of a close-to-hatching oviraptorosaur embryo based on the new specimen ‘Baby Yingliang,’ obtained by Reuters on December 22, 2021. Photo courtesy of

Lida Xing/Handout/Reuters

– with a report from Reuters/Rappler.com