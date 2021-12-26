LOOK: Preserved dinosaur embryo inside a fossilized egg

MANILA, Philippines – Scientists recently discovered an embryo inside a fossilized dinosaur egg in China, giving the world a new glimpse of dinosaurs.
The embryo is tagged as “Baby Yingliang” and found to be between 72 to 66 million years old, according to a team led by scientists from the University of Birmingham and China University of Geosciences.
According to a report published on SciTechDaily, the embryo was found in the Late Cretaceous rocks in Ganzhou, southern China. It belongs to a “toothless theropod dinosaur or oviraptorosaur.” It is said to be the “most complete dinosaur embryos ever found,” allowing scientists to see dinosaurs prior to hatching, or the pre-hatching behavior.
The embryo is 27 centimeters long and is inside an elongatoolithid egg that is 17 centimeters long. It is now inside the Yingliang Stone Nature History Museum, the report added.
– with a report from Reuters/Rappler.com