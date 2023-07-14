Earth & Space
Japan space agency rocket engine explodes during test

Reuters

Japan space agency rocket engine explodes during test

JAXA. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency head office in Chofu, Tokyo.

The explosion of the Epsilon S engine at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency testing site is the latest in a series of failures that have deflated Japan's space ambitions

TOKYO, Japan – A rocket engine exploded during a test in Japan on Friday, July 14, but there were no injuries, an official at Japan’s Education, Science and Technology Ministry said.

The explosion of the Epsilon S engine at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) testing site is the latest in a series of failures that have deflated Japan’s space ambitions.

The explosion took place about a minute into the test of the second stage engine, the official said.

Television footage showed flames shooting out the side of a testing facility before the small building was engulfed in flames and the roof blew off.

JAXA’s new medium-lift H-3 rocket was ordered to self-destruct on its debut flight in March, when its second-stage engine did not ignite as planned. That followed the failure of the agency’s solid-fuel Epsilon-6 rocket in October.

Lunar transport startup ispace saw its Hakuto-R vehicle crash into the moon’s surface in April in an attempt at the first ever soft-landing by a private company. – Rappler.com

