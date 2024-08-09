Filipino space engineer Julie Ann Banatao shoots for the stars

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DIWATA-2. Filipino space engineer Julie Ann Banatao performs an electrical grounding test for the flight model of the Diwata-2 satellite before it was shipped to Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency for its October 2018 launch at the Space Robotic Laboratory at Tohoku University in Japan.

The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) just turned five years old in 2024, but it is already making its mark as it leads the development of the country’s space technology and industry.

But years before the agency was established in 2019, the Philippines had already been working on its first few satellites, including Diwata-1 and Diwata-2.

Diwata-1, launched in 2016, was the first satellite built and designed by Filipinos. It was made possible under the PHL-Microsat program, short for the Philippine Scientific Earth Observation Microsatellite, which was funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

Diwata-1 was an Earth observation satellite. Its payloads — instruments on a satellite that perform specific functions — were mostly cameras, capturing images of the Philippines from space. Diwata-1, spanning a lifetime of four years, reentered Earth’s atmosphere in 2020.

When the satellite first entered space in 2016, Julie Ann Banatao was among those who witnessed the historic launch. It was a moment that rekindled a childhood fascination.

Like many children, Banatao always wanted to be an astronaut. At a young age she often found herself engrossed in all things space-related — stars, galaxies, black holes, what have you — consuming them from encyclopedias at home.

“Ask me what’s the coolest job in the world, astronaut pa rin ‘yong sagot ko (I’d still say it’s being an astronaut),” Banatao said.

And while she has yet to wear that white heavy space suit and be launched into space, she’s already doing important work as an engineer at PhilSA — work that’s as groundbreaking as being flown outside Earth.

Her brain seems to be perfectly wired for building satellites. She studied electronics and communications engineering at the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman. As an undergraduate student, she read — and enjoyed — anything about space; books that mathematically derive equations for the case of black holes were her favorite.

After getting her undergraduate degree in 2010, Banatao spent five years working in the private sector, doing mostly code work, which she enjoyed despite not being space-related.

“Kapag ‘yon ‘yong ginagawa ko, parang hindi ko nararamdaman ‘yong oras,” she said. “Kapag sinabing, ‘O, mag-[overtime] ka.’ Parang, ha? [Overtime] na ba?”

(When I’m coding, I don’t feel time passing…. When they tell me I have to work overtime, I don’t feel like it’s overtime already.)

Still enamored by anything about space and inspired by the satellite launch, Banatao quit her job in 2016 and applied to work for the PHL-Microsat, which, at the time, was being implemented in her former engineering department at UP Diliman. She was even willing to volunteer for the program.

“[I] just [wanted] to be involved in anything they needed to do,” she said.

But Banatao did not have to volunteer; she was eventually selected to join PHL-Microsat as one of its engineers. A month after being hired, she was sent to Japan to help build Diwata-2 while completing a doctorate degree in aerospace engineering at Tohoku University. Faculty members at Tohoku are involved in work with aircraft manufacturers and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

Banatao has been tinkering with space technology ever since, having already worked on two satellites — Diwata-2, which is currently in orbit, and the soon-to-be-launched MULA satellite, PhilSA’s flagship project.

The work has not been without challenges, but being a woman was the least of them — an exception rather than the rule in a male-dominated field of science.

“I know it’s not the same experience for all women in science. But I’m very thankful that…I never felt inferior,” she said.

But Banatao admitted that she was nervous at first while in Japan, even doubting her decision to join the program, where she had to do things she had never done before.

“Pagdating ko doon, hala, hindi ko alam kung ano’ng ginagawa ko, [so] kailangan ko ulit matuto (When I got there, I didn’t know what I was doing. So, I had to learn again),” she said. “But it worked out in the end.”

Diwata-2 was not entirely built in Japan. It had additional payloads made by engineers in the Philippines — the amateur radio unit (ARU) and the extended altitude control unit (ACU-Ex) — sent to Japan after completion. Different from its predecessor, the satellite was meant for technology demonstrations; the program wanted to see if the country was capable of building these payloads and if these would work.

“And they did work,” Banatao said. Public demonstrations later on proved that the payloads successfully performed their designated functions in space.

The ARU is a voice repeater that allows people from different parts of the Philippines to communicate, while the ACU-Ex is in charge of controlling where the satellite would specifically point at while hovering over a certain place.

DIWATA-2 REPLICA. A replica of Diwata-2 was displayed at the public viewing of the satellite’s launch held at the GT-Toyota Asian Center Auditorium at the University of the Philippines Diliman on October 29, 2018. Photo courtesy of STAMINA4Space Program

Banatao and her colleagues built Diwata-2 for two years. In 2018, the satellite was finally launched into space from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan.

On the day of the launch, Banatao and her teammates nervously watched from a screen in their laboratory, hoping the satellite they spent many sleepless nights building wouldn’t explode. It was an emotional moment for her and her team once the satellite was successfully released into orbit.

“Best part — all of it? I don’t know,” she said, recalling her experience building Diwata-2. “Masasabi ko na…meron akong something na nahawakan, ginawa, na nakarating na sa space. Okay na ako.”

(I can now say that something I held and made has already been to space. I’m already good with that.)

Diwata-2 is now on its sixth year in orbit, exceeding its designed lifetime of five years and capturing images of 95% of the Philippines today.

What are satellites for anyway?

After building Diwata-2, Banatao spent two more years in Japan as a full-time student at Tohoku until she finally earned her doctorate in 2020.

In the same year, a space research and development program, also funded by the DOST, was just beginning to form a team tasked to build another satellite.

The program was called STAMINA4Space, short for Space Technology and Applications Mastery, Innovation and Advancement. After Banatao returned to the Philippines in 2020, STAMINA4Space made her the new team’s tech lead.

In 2021, the team was sent to the United Kingdom, where they worked on the first phase of the Multispectral Unit for Land Assessment or MULA satellite.

MULA, like Diwata-1 and Diwata-2, is also an Earth observation satellite — but bigger. MULA is seen to be the largest Earth observation satellite by the Philippines so far, with a target 2026 launch. The Diwata satellites were a little over 50 kilograms each, while MULA would weigh around 130 kilograms. MULA can capture more data as well, even with just one camera.

To compare, one of the cameras of the Diwata satellites has a swath width of around 4 kilometers. Swath width refers to the horizontal distance that a satellite can capture. MULA’s swath width is around 120 kilometers; it can capture an image of the Philippines, Banatao said, covering Manila Bay up to the edge of Polillo Island in Quezon province.

Images captured by Earth observation satellites are used by agencies for disaster assessment and environmental monitoring.

Last February, for instance, maps generated by PhilSA using satellite data were used in rescue operations after a landslide killed around a hundred residents and miners in Barangay Masara in Maco, Davao de Oro. Rescuers used two satellite images of the area — one before and another after the landslide — and put them on top of each other to determine which areas had buildings where survivors might still be trapped.

Banatao said that with satellite images, agencies have a bigger picture of the area where disasters are ongoing to better help the people on the ground.

“Hindi kami ‘yong magfa-firefight, hindi kami ‘yong rescue for the people. But the data that is produced from all of these satellites help the people on the ground to do their jobs more effectively,” she said. “Nasa likod lang talaga kami — support of all the efforts that are happening doon sa front line.”

(We’re not the firefighters, we’re not the rescuers. But the data that is produced from all of these satellites help the people on the ground to do their jobs more effectively. We’re just here, behind the scenes, to support all of the efforts that are happening on the front line.)

MULA PREPARATIONS. Filipino space engineer Julie Ann Banatao prepares the systems data budget for the Multispectral Unit for Land Assessment satellite in August 2021 as Stamina4Space engineers were sent to the United Kingdom for the Phase 1 development of MULA. Photo courtesy of STAMINA4Space Program

PhilSA has already partnered with agencies such as the Department of Agriculture, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, and Department of Environment and Natural Resources, among others, for data coordination.

“Lahat noong agencies na [gagamit] ng data [ng] MULA, mas marami na silang data [na] puwedeng pagkunan ng impormasyon na puwede nilang magamit doon sa mga mandate nila,” Banatao said.

(All agencies that will use data from MULA now have more sources of data and information they can use to fulfill their mandate.)

New role

If you ask Banatao today what books she reads for leisure, you’d be surprised to know that she no longer reads books about black holes and equations.

“For now, I go to books that teach me how to manage people,” she said.

Banatao, who has been back in the Philippines since 2021 after working as tech lead in the UK, is still involved in the MULA project but as project manager for local activities. For those activities, she doesn’t focus on engineering work anymore, but instead manages people.

In a heartbeat, she would choose being an engineer over being a manager. But “part of the job” now is leading the project and teaching fellow engineers, especially since the Philippine space industry is in its early stages, with the PhilSA created only in 2019 and operational in 2020.

“Nandito na tayo. So kailangan nating i-own na,” Banatao said. (We’re already here. We might as well own it.)

She currently supports the 16 PhilSA engineers in the United Kingdom who are learning how to build the satellite.

“The major objective of MULA is to let Filipinos learn on their own,” she said.

Part of her job is to make sure that PhilSA engineers in the Philippines learn how to build the satellite from the engineers in the UK. But since engineers here in the Philippines don’t have the actual laboratory to work on, they learn mostly about the theoretical parts.

Learning how to build locally is already a challenge in itself, but a bigger hurdle presents itself not only to Banatao but also to PhilSA in general: to be able to build satellites in the Philippines, the country should have a space industry to support it.

“What we want to do in the future is to make the ecosystem more sustainable, to have more players in it,” she said. “So, we want ‘yong ibang technical activities, sana gawin ng ibang companies, ‘yong ibang research, gagawin ng universities.”

(So we hope that other companies take charge of some technical activities and universities do some of the research.)

Part of what PhilSA does is establishing relationships with companies — semiconductor companies, for example — to check if they have the capability to build components for the satellites that PhilSA wants to build.

The challenge is how to convince all of these companies and universities to participate in the space ecosystem that they want to build in the Philippines. “It’s a team effort,” Banatao said.

But she remains hopeful about the state of the space industry in the Philippines, noting that more companies have been participating in recent years.

“I think we’re getting there,” she said. “More and more people are getting to know us.”

Aside from developing the space industry in the Philippines, PhilSA wants the country to be capable of sending technology to space while contributing to the sustainability of life on Earth. The satellites, instead of astronauts, become the country’s eyes in space.

Banatao hopes that in the future, PhilSA would have more space engineers in its lot.

“Ngayon kasi, wala pa masyado (We don’t have that many right now),” she said, noting that MULA isn’t the only satellite project that PhilSA is working on; the agency has a number of projects in its pipeline, with 75 engineers on board as of this writing.

“Medyo ramdam sa PhilSA na kulang sa tao (PhilSA lacks staff and engineers, and we feel it).”

Banatao also hopes that maybe, a little bit farther into the future, the Philippines could reach a milestone, like sending something built in the Philippines to the moon.

“That’s another step.” – Rappler.com