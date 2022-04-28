SpaceX capsule carrying latest astronaut crew docks with International Space Station

FALCON 9. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off carrying three NASA astronauts and one ESA astronaut on a six-month expedition to the International Space Station, at Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. April 27, 2022.

(1st UPDATE) Rendezvous of the Crew Dragon capsule with the International Space Station less than 16 hours after launch of the astronauts marks one of the fastest SpaceX flights to the station from liftoff to docking

FLORIDA, USA – Four astronauts, three from NASA and one from the European Space Agency, arrived ahead of schedule at the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday, April 27, and docked their SpaceX capsule, just two days after the last crew to depart the orbiting outpost returned to Earth.

Rendezvous of the Crew Dragon capsule with the station less than 16 hours after launch of the astronauts from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, also marked one of the fastest flights by Elon Musk’s SpaceX to the ISS from liftoff to docking, NASA webcast commentators said.

The fully automated docking took place at about 7:37 p.m. EDT (1137 GMT) while the Crew Dragon capsule dubbed Freedom and the space station were flying about 260 miles (420 kilometers) above the central Pacific Ocean, according to NASA.

The Freedom crew consists of three American NASA astronauts – flight commander Kjell Lindgren, 49, mission pilot Bob Hines, 47, and mission specialist Jessica Watkins, 33 – as well as Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, 45, of the European Space Agency (ESA). – Rappler.com