EU regulator expects eventually to introduce annual COVID shots

FILE PHOTO: People walk next to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing sites in New York City, New York, U.S., December 12, 2022.

Though the COVID-causing virus is not yet behaving like a seasonal virus involved in winter waves in temperate climates, the European Medicines Agency says that 'this might be the direction it will be going'

LONDON, United Kingdom – The European Medicines Agency (EMA) expects COVID vaccination campaigns to be conducted once a year, similar to the approach with flu inoculation, it said on Wednesday, February 15.

Though the COVID-causing virus is not yet behaving like a seasonal virus involved in winter waves in temperate climates, the EMA’s head of health threats and vaccines strategy, Marco Cavaleri, told a news briefing that “this might be the direction it will be going”.

In Europe, there is a marked decline in new COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths – the lowest levels observed in the European Union in the past twelve months, he said, citing data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Still, the virus continues to evolve, and an organized approach is needed to maintain the range of vaccines to confer an adequate breadth of protection to emerging variants, he said.

The EMA is currently in discussions with the World Health Organization and other regulatory agencies about the criteria and process that will lead to the potential update of the vaccines in view of future vaccination campaigns, he added. – Rappler.com