Japan’s Kowa says ivermectin showed ‘antiviral effect’ against Omicron in research

FILE PHOTO: A box of the drug Ivermectine, made by Biogaran, is pictured on the counter of a pharmacy, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Paris, France, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

TOKYO, Japan – Japanese trading and pharmaceutical company Kowa Co Ltd said on Monday, January 31, anti-parasite drug ivermectin showed an “antiviral effect” against Omicron and other variants of coronavirus in joint non-clinical research.

The company did not provide further details.

The firm has been working with Kitasato University, a medical university in Tokyo, on testing the drug which is used to treat parasites in animals and humans, as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Clinical trials are ongoing but promotion of the drug as a COVID-19 treatment has generated controversy.

The drug is not approved for treatment of COVID-19 in Japan and the US Federal Drug Administration, the World Health Organization and the European Union drug regulator have warned against its use. – Rappler.com