Why society needs to address loneliness

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Loneliness has serious impacts on physical and mental health. But there are solutions to this worldwide epidemic.

Several scientific studies have found that loneliness can lead to poor physical and mental health .

The absence of high-quality social connections has been linked to depression, dementia, cardiovascular diseases and even early death. Chronic loneliness can have the same effect on your physical and mental health as obesity, physical inactivity and smoking.

According to the US Surgeon General , the mortality effect of loneliness is equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. The World Health Organization has described loneliness as “a pressing health threat” .

Loneliness rose alarmingly during the COVID-19 pandemic because of physical isolation, lockdowns and remote work and education.

Although people may seem more connected via social media, research shows that while these platforms may help people connect with each other, those using social media to maintain relationships feel lonelier than those who use it for other reasons.

Social isolation is not limited to certain age groups. The WHO estimates that between 5 and 15% of adolescents experience loneliness.

Research has shown that overall loneliness is more prevalent in the young than the middle-aged and more in the middle-aged than older people; more in men than women and more in those living in individualistic societies rather than collectivist ones.

There is also a high prevalence of loneliness and social isolation among transgender and gender diverse people and those with disabilities .

Loneliness can have an acute impact on the wellbeing of older adults as they live longer and have to contend with declining health, poor family support and limited social engagement.

A society or community’s safety, prosperity and effective governance depend greatly on the quality of the social connections within its neighborhoods, communities, workplaces and schools.

Although loneliness and social isolation have serious impacts on physical and mental health, there is no pharmacological intervention for treating them. There is also no one-size-fits-all social intervention .

However, solutions do exist in different cultures and societies to counter loneliness.

Dealing with the loneliness epidemic, therefore, needs national policies, community initiatives and personal practices. These could include volunteering, consciously connecting with friends and family routinely, having a regular exercise regime and psychological interventions designed to tackle individual needs as required. – 360info/Rappler.com

Originally published under Creative Commons by 360info™.