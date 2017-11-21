Katarina Pilepic's heroics ensures the Lifesavers 3rd win in 7 outings, while UST remains in the doldrums still searching for an elusive victory

Published 7:12 PM, November 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Generika-Ayala Lifesavers sapped strength from Katarina Pilepic to make quick work of the Victoria Sports-UST Golden Tigresses, 25-16, 25-19, 25-23, in the 2017 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix at the Arena in San Juan Tuesday, November 21.

Pilepic dropped a game-high 22 points, built on 18 kills, 2 blocks and 2 serves, to help give the Lifesavers their third win in 7 outings and give UST its fifth loss in as many games.

UST was on the verge of forcing a fourth set after leading 22-21, thanks to Tin Francisco’s back-to-back hits and Alina Bicar’s ace, before Darlene Ramdin and Pilepic scored consecutive points for a 23-22 Generika advantage.

Dim Pacres powered an off-the-block hit to tie the set at 23-all. However, a Pilepic attack and a Tigresses error secured the sweep for Generika.

Lifesavers coach Francis Vicente gave his locals ample playing time and it paid off as Chloe Cortez added 9 points while Angeli Araneta and Mikaela Lopez combined for 8 markers. Import Ramdin had 6 points.

“Kailangan din gamitin mo ‘yung ibang mga player mo. Wag lang tayong magrely masyado sa mga import. Magaling naman tayong mga Pilipino, kailangan lang natin, pokusan ‘yung ginagawa natin,” said Vicente.

(We also need to use our other players. We cannot just rely heavily on our imports. Filipinos can play as well, we just need to be focused on what we do.)

The Tigresses trailed by just two points late in the second set, 19-21, but could not complete the comeback as the Lifesavers scored 4 straight points for a 2-0 set lead.

Pacres paced UST with 10 points while Francisco and Carlo Salvador chipped in 8 and 7 markers, respectively. – Rappler.com