Published 4:51 PM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Even the sports community on Twitter is a sea of blue and green.

With just a couple of weeks remaining before the end of the year, Twitter Philippines revealed the list of most tweeted athletes in the country for 2017.

With over 243,000 followers, De La Salle Green Archers' Ricci Rivero is the most talked-about athlete this year. Rivero topped the Twitter list dominated by current athletes and former standouts from Ateneo De Manila University and De La Salle University.

National team member and former Ateneo ace spiker Alyssa Valdez, currently with over 1.2 million followers, ranks second, while Senator Manny Pacquiao comes in at third place – and is the only boxer in the list.

Volleyball standout and television host Gretchen Ho is at 4th place, followed by another former Ateneo star athlete and now PBA rookie Kiefer Ravena. 2017 Southeast Asian Games women's volleyball team captain Mika Reyes ranks 5th, followed by De La Salle Green Archers Prince Rivero, Brent Paraiso, and Kib Montalbo.

Completing the Top 10 is Thirdy Ravena, member of the Ateneo Blue Eagles Season 80 champion team and UAAP Season 80 men's basketball finals Most Valuable Player. (READ: Ateneo Blue Eagles are UAAP Season 80 champions)

2017 Most-tweeted Sports hashtags

It has been another big year for sports and true enough, Filipinos went crazy over several events and competition this 2017 – especially basketball and boxing.

According to Twitter, #NBAFinals generated around 76 million tweets worldwide, including tweets from the Philippines. (READ: 'This is why we play': Top social media moments during the 2017 NBA Finals)

This year's UAAP Cheerdance Competition ranks second, with the Adamson University Pep Squad emerging as champion this year. (READ: Adamson University is UAAP Season 80 cheerdance champion)

Below is the full list of most tweeted sports-related hashtags for this year:

