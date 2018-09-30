The 39-year old banks P10.44 million in his maiden win in Japan

Published 2:00 AM, October 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – One of the best Pinoy golfers of this generation recorded an important milestone last Sunday, September 30.

Angelo Que won the Top Cup Tokai Classic of the Japan Golf Tour. This is his first in the Land of the Rising Sun since since he earned his card in Japan's rich top tour 4 years ago.

Que carded four sub-70 rounds of 68, 69, 68 and 66 for a 17 under-par total of 271 at the Miyoshi Country Cub's West Course in Miyoshi, Aichi.

That was two shots better than two South Korean joint runners-up, former PGA Championship winner Y. E. Yang and Won Joon Lee.

Another Pinoy, Japan Tour vet Juvic Pagunsan, finished joint 4th with a -13 total.

Que took home Y22 million (P10.44 million), while Pagunsan got Y4.84M (P2.29M) richer.

The win snapped an eight-year title drought for the golfer, who has won 3 times on the Asian Tour, including the Philippine Open in Wack Wack in 2008.

“After 8 long years... it sure is NICE to WIN again. Worth the wait and hopefully not the last ,” wrote Que on his Instagram account.

The Pinoy's last victory was in the Worldwide Holdings Selangor Masters in 2010.

Que is following in the footsteps of Bukidnon golf legend Frankie Miñoza, who claimed 7 titles in a long and successful pro career played largely in Japan.

The triumph adds to a memorable year for Philippine golf.

In the Asian Games, the team of Bianca Pagdanganan, Yuka Saso, and Lois Kaye Go won the ladies team gold medal in Indonesia, while Saso also struck gold in the individual competition.

Pagdanganan also brought glory to the country by helping the University of Arizona ladies golf team to the NCAA Division 1 title in May. – Rappler.com